The Jefferson Park Forward Community Stage at the “Jeff Fest” art and music festival on Aug. 4 to 6 at Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave., will showcase an array of local bands and several music and acting schools.

Preforming Friday are The Prime, a band with a fresh take on classic rock, at 5:15 p.m., Surgery Cult, self-described as a “Chicago four piece blowing eardrums with soothing sounds,” at 7 p.m., and Shannon Candy and Friends at 9 p.m.

Taking the stage on Saturday are Carey Anne Farrell at 3 p.m., singer/songwriter Julia Merchant at 5 p.m., Vang (“Bad Girl” single) at 6:45 p.m., Enderly at 7:30 p.m. and Hip H’Opera artist K.F. Jacques at 9 p.m.

On Sunday is the Jefferson Park-based Chicago Music and Acting Academy at 2 p.m., Chicago Ballet Center at 3:30 p.m., Filament Theater at 5:30 p.m. and Jefferson Park Songwriters Group at 7 p.m.

Festival hours will be will 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 on Friday and Sunday and $10 on Saturday.

The festival is sponsored by the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council and Chicago Park District.

The scheduled main stage lineup is the following: Petty Union (Tom Petty) at 6 p.m. and Think Floyd (Pink Floyd) at 8 p.m. Friday; School of Rock at 2 p.m., Rosie and the Rivets at 4 p.m., The Buckinghams at 6 p.m. and the Four C Notes at 8:15 p.m. Saturday; and Downtown Charlie Brown Blues Band at 2:30 p.m. (two sets); Kashmir (Led Zeppelin) at 5 p.m. and Infinity (Journey, Boston, Styx, Van Halen and more) at 7 p.m. Sunday.

There also will be food vendors, games, beer tents and a kids’ area.

Fest-goers are encouraged to bring a blanket.

More information is available at www.JeffersonParkChamber.com