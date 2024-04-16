Napolitano’s 41st Ward committee approves 82 apartments for Downtown Edison Park 

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee at its April 15 meeting unanimously approved a proposal to build 82 apartments, including eight affordable housing units, on the former M.J. Suerth Funeral Home site, 6750-60 N. Northwest Hwy. in Downtown Edison Park.

“Either Edison Park is going to shrivel up and die or … we can take a risk on (the proposal),” said committee member Frank Icuss, who represents the Edison Park Community Council on the committee.

About 15 people applauded the vote, while one audience member yelled “traitor” toward the committee. Many of the 125 people at the meeting voiced objections to the proposal.

Some residents called for the development to be scaled back, arguing that it’s going to cost the developer $29,000 per unit based on the reported sale price of about $2.4 million for the property and that the project would still be very profitable at $60,000 per unit.

A supporter argued that the commercial district is becoming a “ghost town” and that the development would be similar to successful projects in nearby suburbs. “People who use to go to Edison Park .. are going to Park Ridge, Des Plaines,” the resident said.

Some residents inquired about whether migrants or “Section 8” would be living in the complex.

Committee chair Mike Emerson said that those concerns would not be addressed. “It’s borderline discriminatory,” he said.

A project official has said that the market-rate rents would not be conducive to Section 8 housing vouchers, which are issued by the Chicago Housing Authority.

Monthly rents for a 1,000-square-foot apartment in the complex would be about $3,000. The units would range from about 650 to 1,300 square feet.

The planned eight affordable units in the development would be offered at below-market rate rents to households earning below the area median income. Affordable units are not part of the city’s Section 8 voucher program.

Sixteen affordable units would be required for the project under city law, but the developer plans to buy out 8 of those units by paying a fee into the city’s housing fund. Eight would be the maximum number of affordable units that could be bought out under city law.

During the meeting Alderman Anthony Napolitano would not say whether he supports the proposal but he said that he is glad the developer of this proposal is willing to engage the local community instead of going directly to City Hall, adding that the developer has made “concessions” based on feedback from residents.

“It’s a lot better than going Downtown,” Napolitano said of local discussions instead of a developer skipping him and the community. He added that aldermanic prerogative has been eroded since 2018, when aldermen had control over zoning in their ward.

The number of affordable units would be at least “two to three times more” if City Hall designed the project, a committee member said.

Napolitano said after the meeting that he will consider the concerns voiced by residents but that he has only gone against the recommendation of the advisory committee on one occasion in nine years.

Plans call for two four-story, courtyard-style buildings with a total of 82 apartments, 82 parking spaces and 4,900 square feet of commercial space. The previous proposal called for two five-story structures with a total of 80 units and about 67 parking spaces.

Under the proposal the 43,000-square-foot property would be rezoned from B3-1 to B3-5. It would be a “Type 1” project, meaning that the developer would be limited to to the four-story-plans presented to the community, according to project officials.

The project’s density fits under B3-3 but B3-5 zoning is being sought to avoid “bureaucratic red tape” with the city, project attorney Nick Ftikas said. The site would be downzoned to the more restrictive B3-3 once the certificates of occupancy for the buildings are issued.

The project would generate a reported $700,000 in annual taxes compared to about $26,000 now, officials said.

“This is not all going to Edison Park,” a project opponent said. ”We won’t get $5 per person for that money. … Let’s leave our neighborhood intact.”

Plans call for the complex to be constructed one building at a time.