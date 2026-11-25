by BRIAN NADIG

Next spring the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame is expected to open its new museum at 3417 N. Harlem Ave.

It’s situated along a commercial corridor referred to as “Harlem Avenue Little Italy” and is located inside a two-story building previously home to a wedding gown manufacturer.

“We gutted it, raised the roof and totally refurbished (the building),” hall of fame president Ron Onesti said.

Greeting visitors is a large mural designed by Laurynas Ruzinskas on the side of the building. It includes of images of about a dozen sports legends, including Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito, Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Franco Harris and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.

The museum includes an array of pictures, images and memorabilia which have been collected since its inception in the late-1970s.

George Randazzo founded the Italian American Boxing Hall of Home in 1977, but about a year later it was changed to include all sports. “Joe DiMaggio said, ‘What about me,’” Onesti said.

The museum has had several homes, including facilities in Elmwood Park, Arlington Heights and Chicago’s Taylor Street neighborhood, but about eight years ago it closed and its collection placed into storage, as plans were being formed for a new museum, Onesti said.

The “finishing touches,” including the installation of display cases and the completion of videos which will be displayed at the hall of fame, should be completed within a few months, Onesti said. Sneak previews of the facility were held in November for recent inductees and the Harlem Avenue Little Italy Business Association.

The museum features three race cars, including one that Mario Andretti drove when he had the top pole position at the Indy 500.

Other items include the Olympic Gold medals won by swimmer Matt Biondi, the first championship belt won by boxer Rocky Marciano and the last jacket worn by Vince Lombardi as coach of the Green Bay Packers.

The hall of fame has about 300 inductees.

For more information, visit www.niashf.org.