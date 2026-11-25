by BRIAN NADIG Next spring the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame is expected to open its new museum at 3417 N. Harlem Ave. It’s situated along a commercial read story
National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame puts finishing touches on new Harlem Ave. location
by BRIAN NADIG
Next spring the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame is expected to open its new museum at 3417 N. Harlem Ave.
It’s situated along a commercial corridor referred to as “Harlem Avenue Little Italy” and is located inside a two-story building previously home to a wedding gown manufacturer.
“We gutted it, raised the roof and totally refurbished (the building),” hall of fame president Ron Onesti said.
Greeting visitors is a large mural designed by Laurynas Ruzinskas on the side of the building. It includes of images of about a dozen sports legends, including Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito, Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Franco Harris and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.
The museum includes an array of pictures, images and memorabilia which have been collected since its inception in the late-1970s.
George Randazzo founded the Italian American Boxing Hall of Home in 1977, but about a year later it was changed to include all sports. “Joe DiMaggio said, ‘What about me,’” Onesti said.
The museum has had several homes, including facilities in Elmwood Park, Arlington Heights and Chicago’s Taylor Street neighborhood, but about eight years ago it closed and its collection placed into storage, as plans were being formed for a new museum, Onesti said.
The “finishing touches,” including the installation of display cases and the completion of videos which will be displayed at the hall of fame, should be completed within a few months, Onesti said. Sneak previews of the facility were held in November for recent inductees and the Harlem Avenue Little Italy Business Association.
The museum features three race cars, including one that Mario Andretti drove when he had the top pole position at the Indy 500.
Other items include the Olympic Gold medals won by swimmer Matt Biondi, the first championship belt won by boxer Rocky Marciano and the last jacket worn by Vince Lombardi as coach of the Green Bay Packers.
The hall of fame has about 300 inductees.
For more information, visit www.niashf.org.
Weekly Digital Edition
Read every story. Skip every pop-up.
Get the full weekly edition delivered to your inbox — no interruptions, no waiting. Just local news the way it was meant to be read.
This is just part of today’s coverage. Get the full story - every article, every ad, every page. Subscribe now.
The Latest From Our Community
Six video gaming machines are now running at Babe’s on Milwaukee, 4416 N. Milwaukee Ave., after the Jefferson Park bar became the first on the Far Northwest Side to be read story
by BRIAN NADIG The demolition of a two-story building at 4745-51 N. Milwaukee Ave. that during its 100-year history has housed the Berning School of Music, Magnolia Banquets and Teresa read story
by BRIAN NADIG Babe’s on Milwaukee, 4416 N. Milwaukee Ave., recently became the first bar on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side to be fully approved for legalized video gaming, and the read story
An employee of 7-Eleven, 6000 W. Higgins Ave., reported that a gunman robbed the store and attacked him at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District read story
For newcomers to social casinos, the sign-up bonus offers a valuable opportunity to explore games without financial risk. This article breaks down what these welcome packages typically include, how to read story
Browse by Category
Weekly Digital Edition
Read every story.
Skip every pop-up.
No pop-up ads — ever. Just stories, the way they were meant to be read
Full weekly edition delivered to your inbox every week — no waiting, no missing issues
Support local journalism and help keep our community connected
Only $19.50/year
That's less than 38¢ a week
Purchase Digital Subscription
Paypal
$19.50
/year
You can submit your payment via Paypal with a Credit Card. You DO NOT NEED TO HAVE A PAYPAL ACCOUNT.. Just click the “Paypal Subscribe” button below to iniate your secure payment! You will be directed to a Secure Paypal page in which you can pay with a Paypal account if you have one, or you can select "Pay with Debit or Credit Cardt" option below and process your payment via credit card.
Venmo
$19.50
/year
You can submit payment of $19.50 for a 1 year subscription to Nadig Newspapers' Venmo account using this link. Please include the email address in the comment/note section that you would like the digital subscription sent to.