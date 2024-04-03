New developer lined up for 180-unit apartment complex at 6633 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles

by BRIAN NADIG

A new developer is in the works for the construction of 180 high-end apartments at the former Hesco janitorial supply site at 6633 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, as part of a $52 million redevelopment project.

The Village Planning and Zoning Board on March 4 approved a request by Noah Properties, which is seeking to buy the property, to increase the height of the complex from 54 feet 8 inches to 57 feet 8 inches in order to allow for higher ceilings in the units. Noah has said that the nine-foot higher ceilings would increase the appeal of the apartments to prospective tenants.

The number of planned 180 units, with 270 parking spaces, remains unchanged from the previous developer, T2 Capital. However, a village board report outlines other changes that do not require board approval.

“The developer is also proposing a small amount of modifications that will be approved administratively, in keeping with the procedures laid out in Section 12.7(A). These include changes to the façade, where the previously approved façade with wood look fiber cement panels, Hardie board, and stone veneer will be swapped out for ‘graystone’ face brick, ‘night gray’ board and batten fiber cement siding, with sandstone, black metal, and black fiber cement accents.

“The upper level amenity space and rooftop deck will be reconfigured with the square footage of both being expanded.

“The developer will also be increasing the amount of available bicycle parking on site. The unit mix in the building is being adjusted slightly, with a decrease in studio apartments and an increase in 2 bedroom units,” the report stated.

The report adds, “The other previously approved building amenities will remain largely the same, with stainless steel appliances in all units, in-unit washers and dryers, private balconies for most units, a large ground floor club room, a fitness center, a ground floor outdoor swimming pool and sun deck, fire pits with seating, grilling stations for residents’ use, a walking path around the proposed detention pond in the rear and a sculpture in front of the building entrance.”

The report described the Schiller Park-based Noah Properties as a “luxury real estate developer.”

The complex would include a mix of studio and one to three-bedroom units.

In 2022 the village board approved a six-story development with 235 market-rate apartments for the site, but last year T2 scaled back the project to 180 units and five stories reportedly due to financing and construction material issues.

The 451,465-square-foot development site is located between the Bunker Hill Club condominium complex at 6701 N. Milwaukee Ave. and the Generations at Regency nursing home at 6631 N. Milwaukee Ave. It also is located about 1/2 block north of Albion Avenue, which is the border between Niles and Chicago.

About 50 years ago the development site was home to the Slingerland Drum Company.

The project has a projected construction schedule of 13 months, with a targeted completion date of May of 2025 and a projection of 95 percent leased by October of 2025. Pre-leasing is expected to start in January of 2025.