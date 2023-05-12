New Edison Park shoe shop burglarized twice within hours same day

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

The HQ Kicks shop, 6721 N. Northwest Hwy., which just had a grand opening on April 28 in Downtown Edison Park, was burglarized twice within several hours on May 10, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, and saw the front windows shattered and the store in disarray, according to police.

The owner reported that surveillance footage showed a white Dodge vehicle and a white truck drove near the front and five men exited and smashed the windows with a sledgehammer, made entry and ransacked the store, police said.

The man reported that Louis Vuitton clothing valued at $4,500, Gucci clothing valued at $4,500, five video game consoles valued at $2,000, and 20 boxes of gym shoes valued at $6,000 were stolen, according to police.

The men were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks.

Several hours later, the owner reported that the business was hit again by thieves at about 10:30 p.m. the same day on May 10, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary and saw that a door by the north east alley was kicked in and a shoe print was left on the door, according to police.

Video showed two men take $500 worth of clothes off a mannequin and $9,900 worth of electronics from the front of the store, police said.

The men were described as Black, age 20 to 30, 5-6 to 6-0 and 150 to 200 pounds, and wearing all black clothing and face masks and gloves.

Video circulating on social media has garnered hundreds of thousands of views.