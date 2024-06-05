New ER opening soon at Ascension Resurrection Medical Center; health care system outsources hospitalists to private equity firm

Photo by Rob Mandik

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

The new emergency room department at Ascension Resurrection Medical Center, 7435 W. Talcott Ave. is expected to open soon as a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on May 23.

Meanwhile Ascension has outsourced some of its hospital care to a private equity firm.

The more than $22 million ER project will add 19,000 square feet to the emergency department, which is anticipated to allow the hospital to treat 40,000 additional patients every year. Construction began in 2022 on the site of a single-story building that housed a child care center on the hospital’s east side.

Ascension is also outsourcing about 110 doctors, medical directors, and physician’s assistants at all of its 10 hospitals to private equity staffing firm SCP Health.

Ascension Illinois director of internal communications Timothy Nelson said that the firm has taken over as the new provider for its hospitals.

“Delivering compassionate and timely care to the patients we serve is at the center of all we do. On June 1, 2024, we will welcome SCP Health, a clinical services provider for emergency medicine, hospital medicine and critical care, as they become the provider of hospitalist care for our acute hospitals. SCP has the expertise to create strong collaboration among our hospitalists,” Nelson said.

“According to SCP, a majority of our current full-time hospitalists have committed to remaining with the hospitalist practice as part of SCP. We’re still awaiting the decision from a few individuals; however, SCP has moved forward with recruitment, filling open positions from outside our organization where necessary,” Nelson said.

The outsourcing news was first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business in March. At the time, several of the 110 hospitalists who were affected were critical of the move, saying it would lead to a gap in care.

Many healthcare systems outsource some roles to other firms to cut expenses. However, a 2021 Mayo Clinic study said that outsourcing hospitalist roles could lead to inconsistencies in standards of care, medical errors and declines in patient and employee satisfaction.

Private equity-backed healthcare staffing firms were sometimes associated with quality of care problems and increased costs for patients, the Mayo Clinic study found.

“When clinical services are outsourced, the outsourcing organization relinquishes control over its most important service value: high-quality patient care. Farming out work to an external service provider can have many unintended results, including inconsistencies in standards of care; harmful medical errors; declines in patient and employee satisfaction; and damage to clinicians’ morale and income, and to the health organization’s culture, reputation, and long-term financial performance,” the study said.