New grocery store coming to former Happy Foods in Edison Park

Rendering provided by Alderman Anthony Napolitano, from his Facebook page.

by BRIAN NADIG

A new grocery store will be opening in the former Happy Foods store that closed last year at 6783 N. Northwest Hwy. in Edison Park, according to Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st).

“This new family owned market will offer groceries and prepared foods catered to our neighborhood. The property will be completely renovated with an additional indoor/outdoor café,” Napolitano said on his Facebook page on July 25.

Construction is expected to begin in the next few months, according to Napolitano.

“The owners have signed a commitment to the Edison Park location that will last for decades to come. We are so excited to welcome this family owned and operated business and much needed amenity to our community.

“Keep an eye out for them at the upcoming Edison Park Fest” on Aug. 11 to 13, Napolitano added.

Napolitano recently toured the site with store representatives.

Napolitano said in an interview that a name for the store could be announced this summer and that he expects the name will reflect overall pride which ward residents have in their community.

“We are so excited about (the store),” Napolitano said. “This (community) is multiple generations of families that have pride in their neighborhood and want to shop locally.”

The store’s concept sounds similar to the Dom’s Kitchen and Market, which features freshly prepared foods along with groceries, Napolitano said.

The ownership team that is leasing the Northwest Highway location has experience operating other food markets, Napolitano said.

A resident commented the following on the ward’s Facebook page: “Great news! Being able to walk to the store is a huge benefit to this area’s residents.”

The 11,240-square-foot building was constructed in 1953 and was home to Edison Park Foods until Happy Foods took over in 1990. The site, which is located about a block from Park Ridge, includes about 35 parking spaces.

Happy Foods remains open at 6415 N. Central Ave. in Edgebrook.