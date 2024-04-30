New wheels for Sgt. Ernie after community raises funds following April robbery on Northwest Side

IT’S A BRAND NEW Volkswagen Tiguan for Ernest Aimone, who had his car stolen when he was delivering pizza early in April in the 5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue. His previous car was stolen and later totaled in a crash by thieves. The community has raised more than $63,086 on a GoFundMe page since the incident. Aimone purchased the car with the money that was raised. Pictured from left are Jaime Morales, Daniel Ciolino, Aimone, Daniel Gibbons, officer Peter Palka, and City Volkswagen owner Anthony Scala.

(Photo by William Swanson)

by BRIAN NADIG

82-year-old robbery victim Ernie Aimone of Jefferson Park drove away with a new sport utility vehicle on Monday, April 29, thanks to the hundreds of donations he’s received since assailants knocked him to ground and stole his car.

A gofundme.com fund-raiser organized by the Gladstone Park Chamber has raised $63,000 for Aimone, who for 40 years has worked as a pizza delivery driver for Joe’s on Higgins, 5862 W. Higgins Ave. (formerly Joe’s Pizza).

About $40,000 went toward the purchase of a 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line from City Volkswagen of Chicago, 5330 W. Irving Park Road. Dealership owner Anthony Scala included a free lifetime maintenance agreement, an extended warranty for the life of the SUV and car washes.

“Ernie was genuinely touched by the outpouring of support by the community and others across the country,” Gladstone Park Chamber president Dan Ciolino said of Aimone’s reaction at the dealership.

Ernie with daughter Robyn in his new car. (Photo by William Swanson)

An additional fund-raiser for Aimone called “Raising Some Dough for Ernie” is being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Joe’s on Higgins. Ten percent of all pizza orders on May 1 will be donated to Aimone.

Aimone, a Vietnam War veteran, was robbed moments after he had delivered a pizza on Wednesday night, April 10, in the 5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue. He said that he heard “fast footsteps” from behind and was told “give me your keys” before being “sucker punched” from behind.

His 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe was recovered later that night after a group of teens crashed it on the West Side after Illinois State Police reportedly had attempted to pull the vehicle over. A pellet gun was recovered.

Three passengers fled on foot, but a 15-year-old driver was arrested and reportedly charged. The teen lives in Jefferson Park and has been arrested numerous times, according to police sources.

Aimone’s Santa Fe was severely damaged as a result of the crash.

(Photo by ABC 7 Chicago)

Meanwhile, another pizza delivery driver was reportedly robbed this month in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District.

A pizza delivery driver reported that his car was stolen at about 10 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the 5500 block of West Melrose Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 29-year-old delivery driver reported that he double parked on the street to deliver a pizza and left his engine on, though he had the keys in his pocket, according to police.

The driver reported that while he was waiting at the front door, a black sedan drove up behind his vehicle, a man exited and got into the driver side door of his red 2016 Honda HR-V, police said. The driver reported that he started to yell when a second man exited the black sedan and pointed a handgun at him, according to police. The driver reported that when he saw the handgun, he dropped the pizza box on the ground and ran towards the alley, then south on Linder towards Belmont, police said.

The driver reported that the man with the gun chased him into the alley but no shots were fired, according to police. The driver reported that the men fled east on Melrose in his vehicle, police said. The driver reported that several items were taken with his vehicle, including a cell phone valued at $700, two computers valued at $300, a case valued at $200 and a violin valued at $300, police said.

The two men were only described as Black, according to police.

Editor’s note: Brian Nadig is the secretary of the Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce.