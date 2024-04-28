Nonprofit Tohkon Dojo relocates to Downtown Edgebrook

by BRIAN NADIG

The nonprofit Tohkon Dojo, founded in the early 1990s, recently relocated its martial arts academy to the former home of Cut-Rate Toys, 5409 W. Devon Ave., in Edgebrook.

The academy’s head judo instructor is Douglas Tono, whose blackbelt rank is 7th Dan. He was on the U.S. National Judo team for 12 years and served as an alternate for the 1984 Olympics team.

“My students come from all over the city and suburbs,” Tono said. The academy has students as young as “4, 5, 6 year old … to adult beginner and advanced,” including those involved in international competition, he said.

Tono said that as an instructor he stresses the overall impact judo can have on the academy’s students.

“I consider judo to be a way of life. A lot of (self and mental) discipline,” Tono said. “We have a lot of Japanese culture in (our instruction).”

A “good work ethic” is an expectation that the academy wants its students to maintain in their daily life, he said.

The academy also offers instruction in Jiu-Jitsu.

For nearly 30 years the academy was located at the home of the Japanese American Services Committee, 4427 N. Clark St., but that organization is relocating and its new headquarters does not have enough space for the academy, Tono said.

The academy’s new home includes about 5,500 square feet of space on the ground floor and a basement, which is used for storage.

The Edgebrook neighborhood has been very welcoming to the dojo and its staff and students, Tono said. “I love this community,” he said.

The academy will host an open house and ribbon-cutting for the community at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19. It will include demonstrations and a traditional Japanese service/blessing of the dojo, a Japanese term for a place where the martial arts is practiced and developed.

The academy is planning to buy the former toy store building, which was built about 65 years ago and was home to Charles Value-Ville prior to the toy store.

For more information on its programs, call the academy at 773-357-5680 or visit www.tohkon.com