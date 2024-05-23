Noodles Restaurant site in Jefferson Park at Higgins & Austin avenues sold
by BRIAN NADIG
The former Rosario’s Noodles restaurant, 5956 W. Higgins Ave., which closed in 2008 following a fire, was sold last month reportedly for $450,000 to a child development center.
Repairs were made to the building after the fire, but the longtime popular restaurant never reopened and the property was for lease or for sale for years. Noodles’ menu included pasta, steaks, seafood, ribs and pizza.
Since its closing the restaurant’s lot was used at times to store vehicles.
The 11,400-square-foot parcel is zoned B3-1, which allows for daycares and pre-schools. County online records list the buyer as the Little Creative Minds Child Development Center Inc., which could not be reached for this story.
The existing brick building on the site measures about 3,500 square feet. The one-story structure is situated along the far east end of the site, which is located at the northeast corner of the Higgins-Austin intersection in Jefferson Park.
