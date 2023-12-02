by BRIAN NADIG

The Northwestern Medicine Old Irving Park Outpatient Center recently opened at 4445 W. Irving Park Road, providing primary, speciality and immediate care, “It’s busy and it’s getting busier,” the center’s medical director Dr. Leonardo Vargas said. The center saw about 100 patients on Nov. 1, its opening day, despite cold, icy conditions, he said.

“We are very excited to be here,” Vargas said. “The community is aware of us here, and we are bringing Northwestern University Medical to Irving Park residents so they don’t have to go Downtown. … Access is great, right off the expressway” and near public transportation.

One of the features of the 160,000-square-foot center is an infusion center that offers chemotherapy services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Vargas said. On-site blood lab and MRI servers also are available, he said.

Other servers include cardiology, ophthalmology, urology, gastroenterology, physical therapy and orthopedic surgery, according to NU Medical Group. Plans call for dermatology, endocrinology and gynecology to be added in 2024.

The center immediate care facility is open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Sundays, Vargas said.

The center also offers validated free parking to patients.

The block-long site once included Sabatino’s restaurant. The project, which includes four levels above ground and two below, required a zoning change.

“The revitalization of our Six Corners community is a blueprint on how to attract community-based developments. The 45th Ward is thrilled to partner with Northwestern and welcome their team of experts to our Old Irving Park community,” Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said. “This $160 million development will allow local residents to receive exceptional medical attention in the comforts of our backyard.”

For more information about Northwestern Medicine or to make an appointment at the center, visit www.nm.org