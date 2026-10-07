Oct. 20 resource fair at Jefferson Park CTA terminal to address addiction, other heath issues, as free Narcan products available in vending machine

by BRIAN NADIG

The next “resources on the rails” community health fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., as commuters can learn about programs to help address addiction and mental health issues.

One of those programs is the free naloxone nasal spray packets which are available at the Jefferson Park terminal. They are located in a vending machine near the Ventra card machines.

These resource fairs are held in connection with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, the Cook County Health Department, the office of state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and several other agencies.

The naloxone spray, whose active ingredients are similar to those found in Narcan, can help rapidly reserve the effects of opioid overdoses. The medicated spray can be administered by the person experiencing the emergency or by someone else.

Some of the community resource fairs include demonstrations on how to use the spray. Social workers or other health care professions also are available to answer questions during the fairs.

LaPointe said that she’s been pleasantly surprised by the number of commuters and CTA workers who stop by the fairs and ask questions regarding their own health or for someone else.

The packets are intended for those experiencing opioid addiction and for those who may know someone dealing with opioid-related issues, LaPointe said.

Too often those experiencing addiction or mental health issues do not know where to go for assistance or for whatever reason are afraid or reluctant to seek help, LaPointe said. The monthly fairs are intended to help eliminate any stigma and encourage treatment, she added.

LaPointe’s office has compiled a guide listing health resources which are available on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. For more information, contact LaPointe’s office by sending an e-mail message to info@replapointe.com.

There are multiple Narcan and naloxone nasal spray vending machines throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, including many libraries and transit centers. The city of Chicago operates some of the free vending machines in addition to the county ones.

The machine at Jefferson Park was installed last year and is the only one located along the Far Northwest Side stretch of the CTA Blue Line.

“By placing naloxone vending machines at five key CTA stations (throughout Chicago), we are meeting people where they are and breaking down barriers to provide lifesaving tools within reach,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said last year.

“Public transit hubs are vital arteries of our city and county, and making this life-saving medication available in thee locations removes a significant barrier to access. This initiative is about harm reduction and saving lives.”

LaPointe said that regular restocking is needed, as the machines are being used.

The opioid crisis in the United States peaked in 2022, with about 110,000 overdose deaths in a 12-month period, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2022 the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office reported 2,000 opioid overdose deaths, breaking the previous record of 1,935 set in 2021.

More than 91 percent of these opioid overdose deaths involved fentanyl. Fentanyl is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the county.

Approximately 78 percent of the opioid overdose deaths were men, and African Americans made up 56 percent of the deaths.

In addition, Latinos accounted for just under 15 percent, and Whites constituted 29 percent of the deaths, just over 70 percent of the overdose deaths were in Chicago.

By 2024, the number of opioid deaths in the county declined by about 42 percent. The county credited the increased distribution of medications, including Narcan, in helping to reduce the number of deaths in addition to other prevention strategies.