Officers save girl during reported domestic-related incident on NW Side, according to Chicago police

Officers saved a little girl after her older brother allegedly attempted to stab her with a box cutter at about 5:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in their Portage Park area home, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person having a mental health emergency and met a man standing in the living room holding a box cutter to his throat, according to police.

Officers tried to get the man to put down the blade but he re-fused, yelled that he was going to kill his mother and made a motion toward his throat with the box cutter, police said.

Officers deployed a taser to prevent the man from injuring himself but it did not work due to the man wearing thick cloth-ing, according to police.

The man fled upstairs, entered his sister’s room, grabbed her by the hair and made a stabbing motion toward her head, police said. Officers intervened and prevented the man from stabbing the little girl sister, and then placed him into custody, according to police.

The man was transported to Community First Medical Center for medical observation and a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

The suspect was charged with attempted murder but Nadig Newspapers is not identifying the man to help protect the identity of the victim, who is related to the suspect.