Opinion: Skeletons, scares, and sky-high candy prices in the spooky season

A DAD and his daughters check out Halloween decorations in the 5000 block of North Melvina Avenue on the Northwest Side.

(photo by Cyryl Jakubowski)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Boy, some people take their Halloween decorations seriously and I’m all here for it. Some make it a part of their identity, just like Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, and I love it.

From wicked witches tethered on broomsticks, buried zombies in the leaves, skeletons crawling up the side of Chicago bungalows, for some reason Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch,” the usual cavalcade of Leatherface, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and some random body hanging off a tree, residents love to get into the spooky season. (You can usually tell when someone might benefit from a little therapy based on their Halloween decorations).

My personal favorite is when neighbors get into a measuring contest about whose giant skeleton is bigger in their yard. In my neighborhood, there is a giant skeleton on one side of the street and another one right across the street – like the neighbors are competing.

“This year I’m going to put up TWO skeletons!”

Walking my dog through the fall-colored leaves crinkling under our feet, I thought about my childhood forays into the “holiday.” As a Polish 12-year-old immigrant, I could not possibly fathom the idea that people were giving away candy for free. (There was no Halloween in Poland in the early 90s).

And to me, that orange lawn bag filled with leaves made to look like a pumpkin was the coolest decoration back then. It killed two birds with one stone.

“How did they think of that? I love America,” I thought.

A friend told me, “Listen, all you have to say is ‘trick or treat’ and they will give you candy.” I’d even hit up a few houses on my way home from Locke School to test the theory.

Sure enough, even with no costume but just a JanSport backpack on my shoulder, someone just gave me some Jujubes and that weird candy that was in an orange or black wrapper. What happened to those?

That was also the night I learned that eating too much candy can also make you puke. It was a foreshadowing of my years in college where a different form of overconsumption also led to nights driving the porcelain bus.

But this year Halloween has hit a bit of a sour patch.

Recent stories say that candy sales fell 6.7 percent in the month ending Oct. 17 compared with the same period in 2025, according to market research firm NielsenIQ, the Associated Press reported. The firm reported an 11.7 percent decline in candy sales in September too, supposedly wiping out preseason gains from 2025 and 2024. Blame it on rising prices and costs of cocoa beans and etc.

I didn’t need a news story to confirm this. One stroll down the aisle at a Family Dollar told the story. They wanted $15 to $20 for a 2-pound bag, and the aisles were still full of the usual offenders — Reese’s, M&M’s, Snickers, Twix, Three Musketeers, and Haribo Goldbears that have like three gummy bears inside the fun-size packages. (Not fun at all).

“People aren’t buying it as much as they used to this year,” the clerk said. She said there will be a run on the candy out of desperation closer to the big day, just like Easter. I’m sure.

Note to self, never buy Halloween candy too early. The bag is almost half gone and the kids haven’t even trick-or-treated yet.

The National Retail Federation reported that Americans planned to spend a total of $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, which translates to $4.4 billion on costumes, $4.3 billion on decorations, and $4.1 billion on candy, according to Forbes. It was a total of $8.4 billion a decade ago.

All this money being spent is probably why Spirit Halloween pops up everywhere. That, and the popularity of decorating houses. And dressing pets. People are projected to spend almost a billion dollars on dressing up their dachshund as a hot dog, which is fine in my book.

But Halloween to me is not the magical time it used to be. Bastardized by the need for profit, we turned a family-friendly day into an endless money drain.

Pumpkin patches, hay rides, and haunted houses are big business. Those mega destination haunted houses make about $1 to $3 million a year, and the entire haunted house business makes about $300 to $500 million a year, according to some published reports. More if you count amusement parks.

“Listen up Steve, this year we gotta make it scarier! Uncle Bob’s Gore Shed down the road throws real pig blood at people.”

And I get it, people spend so much on Halloween for the kids, which is what people usually spend their money on. “For the children.” On a long enough timeline, everyone can rationalize everything when it’s “for the children.”

Speaking of children and teenagers, getting pelted with eggs was also a rite of passage for me. You’d walk around Halloween time on a Chicago street and there was a chance some other group of teens would nail you with eggs.

I can’t imagine anyone decorating an adversary’s house with toilet paper these days now that many people have Ring cameras, but don’t fret, throwing on a ski mask might work when engaging in mischief. It works for everything else, and not just skiing.

In the newsroom, every several years a reader sends over pictures of finding razor blades or nails in candy, hoping for some sensational story that “it’s happening again.” Most of the time it’s someone who is full of it and seeking attention, but the newspaper steers them towards the police department to file a report.

This is why it has become customary to say “Have a safe and happy Halloween,” the key being “safe.”

Crime research indicates that crime spikes on the big day. Some security firms report that evening violent crime on October 31st is about 50 percent higher than on typical days, typically during peak night hours, and is mostly linked to alcohol and drug consumption, parties, and minor altercations “rather than stranger danger.”

Whether that is true or there is a perception that it is true is anyone’s guess. I’m sure people drive drunk more and get into more accidents and fights the same way they do around every other holiday, and things get scarier in general when Halloween falls on the weekend vs. during the week. That’s just part of the spooky season.

But back on my walk with my dog, which will be dressed like Robin Hood because I think she looks funny, I saw a creative do-it-yourself decoration that I thought was cool.

It’s the one that’s a fountain and a skeleton “spills toxic waste” out of its jaw into a trash can or rain barrel and the whole thing is illuminated with neon green lights.

“How did they think of that?” I thought.