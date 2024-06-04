Pearl Jam, Nirvana, U2, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Pink, ABBA, Bee Gees tributes set for Jeff Fest
The music lineup at the annual “Jeff Fest” on July 12 to 14 will include tributes to Pearl Jam, Nirvana, U2, Bee Gees, Elton John, ABBA, Lady Gaga and Pink.
The music and arts festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July, 12, 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave. Gate entrances for the festival will be located at Linder and Lawrence avenues and at Linder and Higgins avenues.
The festival had been scheduled for August but was switched to July due to the Democratic National Convention coming to Chicago on Aug. 19-22.
Admission is $7, and the proceeds benefit community programming for the festival’s two main sponsors, the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson Memorial Park Advisory Council.
Scheduled activities at the festival include two entertainment stages, a kids’ area, food and retail vendors, and beer tents.
The main stage lineup is the following:
On Friday, Run Forest Run (1990s party band) at 6 p.m. and Rearview — A Tribute to Pearl Jam at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, One Night Band (rock, Motown, hip hop and more) at 2 p.m., Whatever, Nevermind: A Nirvana Tribute at 3:30 p.m., Into the Heart: A U2 Tribute at 5 p.m., Stache! at 6:30 p.m. and The Brothers Gibb at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, School of Rock at 2 p.m., Beyond the Blonde (Pink, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani) at 3:30 p.m., Simply Elton at 5:30 p.m. and Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute at 7:30 p.m.
The community stage lineup, sponsored by Jefferson Park Forward, is the following:
On Friday, Sidehug at 6 p.m., Salisman at 7:15 p.m. and Bloodhype at 8:45 p.m.
On Saturday, Buzz Hunter at 2:30 p.m., Jessica Risker at 4:30 p.m., Blue Stevenson at 6:30 p.m. and Thomas Comerford at 8:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Chicago Music and Acting Academy at 2:30 p.m., Citywide Symphony Orchestra Ensembles at 5 p.m. and Jefferson Park Songwriters at 7 p.m.
For festival sponsorship and vendor information, visit www.chicagoevents.com
(Entertainment schedules are subject to change.)
