PEBA brings an array of public art to Mayfair 

by BRIAN NADIG

Two new murals and three sculptures adorn the Mayfair business district this summer, courtesy of the Pulaski Elston Business Association.

One of the murals has been painted on the side of Relativity Textiles, 4219 W. Lawrence Ave. The association commissioned store owner Erin Minckley, an artist herself, to design a “Welcome to Mayfair” mural.

“It was a big building (wall) with nothing on it,” said association executive director Amie Zander. “We decided to make it look like something.” The colorful mural includes large images of flowers.

About a block away is a new storefront mural at Marie’s Pizza and Liquors, 4127 W. Lawrence Ave. Currently the business is closed, but there are plans for it to reopen, according to the association.

The mural is in conjunction with the Art Institute of Chicago’s summer exhibition “Georgia O’Keeffe: ‘My New Yorks.’” The exhibition’s “Project Windows” storefront contest is intended to promote the show with artists’ tributes to O’Keeffe in retail window displays throughout the city.

“We are thrilled to participate in another opportunity to bring public art to the Mayfair community,” Zander said. “Our organization engaged with local muralist Cyd Smillie to bring her rendition of O’Keeffe’s work to life on Marie’s windows.”

“It is truly exciting to crawl inside Georgia O’Keefe’s oeuvre and play with her palette, her flowers and now her city images. Chicagohenge seemed to be the perfect fusion of her world and ours,” said Smillie, who also is the president of the nonprofit Arts Alive Chicago, who has sponsored murals in several Northwest Side neighborhoods.

Smillie’s images, including one of the Chicago skyway, can be seen on several windows at Marie’s.

Voting for the contest is underway through July 31 and can be done by scanning the QR code located at the mural itself.

Also in Mayfair, the association has had three sculptures installed as part of the Chicago Sculpture Exhibit, whose focus is to bring public art to city neighborhoods and help artists sell their works. The displays are leased, often for a year, and are available for purchase at the end of the exhibit.

“These installations enrich the city’s vibrant public art landscape, fostering creativity within the local community. PEBA is fortunate to participate in this program and bring these sculptures to our area,” the association said. The association manages a special service area, which is funded through a local taxing body.

The exhibits are “Pluma Sculptura” by Kirk Seese at 4500 N. Elston Ave., “Silver Maple” by Abby Palen at the northeast corner of Montrose and Keeler avenues, and “Starting Point” by Michael Young at 4343 N. Elston Ave.