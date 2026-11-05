Peralta, Luczak will represent Far NW Side on Chicago school board

by BRIAN NADIG

Far Northwest Side residents get two new Chicago school board representatives, following wide-margin victories on Nov. 3 by Margie Luczak over incumbent Ed Bannon in District 1A and Claudia Peralta over Dr. Michelle Pierre in District 1B.

Luczak received 23,777 votes, or 66.67 percent, compared to 11,885 votes for Bannon, or 33.33 percent, of the total votes cast. Peralta received 18,372 votes, or 62.92 percent, compared to 10,827, or 37.08 percent, for Pierre, according to unofficial results from the Chicago Board of Elections.

District 1A includes all or parts of Edgebrook, Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Norwood Park and Dunning. District 1B includes all or parts of Sauganash and Portage Park and Montclare.

Luczak, a retired police officer, was endorsed by several moderate to conservative Northwest Side aldermen, while Bannon was backed by more progressive officials and the Chicago Teachers Union. Peralta has worked for both state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and U.S. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-3), and was supported by several progressive officials.

Bannon, who was appointed to the school board 2 years ago by Mayor Brandon Johnson, said that the district’s boundaries favored a more conservative candidate, and “the fundamentals for me (to win) weren’t there” as a result.

Luczak said that the need for better accountability and transparency from the school system were among the top issues she heard while on the campaign trail.

“Find out where the money is going” was among the suggestions Luczak said voters gave her. In a little more than 10 years, the Chicago Public Schools budget has almost doubled to $10 billion despite losing around 110,000 students, according to her campaign.

“A lot of parents and teachers came up to me with a lot of concern that (their voices) weren’t being heard,” Luczak said.

Luczak’s campaign was supported by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Action.

If a parent feels a particular charter school would be a better fit for their child, that choice should remain, Luczak said. She added that charter schools are subject to oversight by CPS.

School board members do not receive a salary or stipend, and Luczak will face reelection in 2028. Half of the board’s seats are up in 2 years, and the other half in 4 years. Peralta was elected to a 4-year term. 2027 will mark the first time Chicago will have a fully elected school board.

“People are going up to me and asking why are you doing this” given it’s an unpaid position and the expected tough decisions that will have to be made while serving, Luczak said. “Somebody has to step up, and … I’m going to do it.”

During her campaign Luczak said that she will oppose property tax increases and won’t approve budget shortfalls. She also has called for bringing back school resource officers to improve safety and to help students build positive relationships with police.

Bannon said that in his remaining two months as a board member, he will continue to attend local school council meetings and encourage members to contact their state representatives and senators about the importance of addressing the underfunding of schools.

Under the Illinois evidence-based school funding formula, Chicago is at about 70 percent of its adequacy target, Bannon said.

During her campaign Peralta said that her top priorities would be fully funded schools in every neighborhood, protecting and supporting every CPS student and family, and supporting the academic opportunities which students need to succeed.

“We also need to fix our unfair and broken tax system so that the people and industries that have benefited the most pay their fair share, rather than continuing to place the burden on middle-class families. That means putting more resources into the evidence-based funding formula so Chicago and school districts across Illinois receive the funding they need to provide students with a quality education,” Peralta said.

Peralta was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and several Democratic ward organizations, including the 38th and 45th.

Pierre was endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools and several moderate to conservative Northwest Side aldermen.

Pierre, who once served as a principal in Washington D.C., lost a narrow race in 2024 to current board member Jennifer Custer, who is not running for reelection on the school board, and dropped out of the contest for school board president.

Pierre said that parents “really like Taft” but that she also wants all the neighborhood high schools in the district to be “great” and be in high demand from local families.

Pierre also said that families should maintain the option of applying and choosing to attend selective enrollment and magnet programs.