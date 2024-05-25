Peterson Glass closing after 121 years in business on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿The Peterson Glass Company at 5535 N. Milwaukee Ave. is closing after 121 years in business — and five generations of family members working there.

“That’s been the hardest thing … to end it (but) for me I have to start enjoying my life,” said Jerry Petersen, who operates the company along with his brother Bob.

Jerry Petersen said that he enjoyed meeting customers and measuring windows for jobs but that nowadays there’s too much paperwork that has to be done with contracts.

“If it was a matter of a handshake, I’d might stay in the business,” he said.

Petersen’s great grandfather began the business in 1903 working out of a garage in the Jefferson Park area. He also helped start the Graziers Local 27.

The business name was spelled with “on” instead of “en” in an effort to appeal to more glass contractors, who in the early 1900s were mainly Norwegian or Swedish, he said.

The business has been located in its current storefront since 1940, as his grandfather Elmer and his father John continued the family tradition. John grew up in the apartment above the storefront.

Jerry’s son Andrew, a union installer who works at the family business, plans to continue in the industry but at a different company.

Over the years Petersen Glass customers included clients such as McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A, where aluminum door frames and glass doors were installed.

Peterson Glass will stop doing off-site installation on May 31 and switch on June 1 to part-time hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, possibly for a couple of months before finally closing its doors. Window, glass and mirror products and services will be available for homeowners.

For more information, call the store at 773-763-7484.

(photo by Rob Mandik)