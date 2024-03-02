Police give updates on recent robberies in Jefferson Park area, as residents raise concerns at meeting

by BRIAN NADIG

A police helicopter has played an instrumental role in the investigation of a Jan. 29 robbery in which gunmen beat a woman near Lawrence and Long avenues in Jefferson Park, only to return a short time later to get the security code for her cell phone which they had just stolen.

“We used (a helicopter) to track that vehicle a long way from here,” Area Five Detective Commander John Foster said at a March 1 community meeting hosted by Alderman James Gardiner (45th). “We have at least one offender identified, and we are out looking for him.”

The robbery was captured on a police surveillance camera, and the footage has been viewed by thousands on social media.

“It’s absolutely horrific,” Foster said, describing the attack.

Foster said that in recent weeks different robbery crews are believed to be responsible for series of attacks.

“What we are seeing is 6, 7 robberies .. in 30 minutes,” Foster said. “They are using a stolen vehicle from outside the area … (and) stolen plates.”

In some recent attacks, offenders have used clubs or bats to beat victims instead of displaying guns, Foster said. Such attacks have been reported in the 6000 block of North Elston Avenue and 4300 block of North Linder Avenue.

About 135 people attended the meeting, which was held at the Horizon Science Academy, 4434 N. Laramie Ave.

A woman asked whether juvenile robbery suspects are being detained.

“Generally no one gets housed anymore” in a juvenile detention center, as they are released to their parents following an arrest, Foster said.

The decision to detain a juvenile after an arrest is based on a points system that takes prior incidents into account, Foster said.

Foster said that some arrests may not be included in a suspect’s point total. If the victim does not show up to court, the charges are dropped, and the case expunged from the suspect’s record, he said.

Police also cannot interview a juvenile suspect unless an attorney or guardian is there, Foster said. “Basically he’s not going to cooperate.”

Some accused the media, elected officials and police of hiding the race of the offenders. One resident called the media “the stenographers for the politicians.”

Gardiner said that he has posted detailed descriptions of offenders when the information is available.

Officials urged residents to install surveillance cameras and to share footage of crimes with police.

Gardiner encouraged residents not to walk alone and to stay aware of their surroundings.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) said that residents should not hesitate to call 911 when they see suspicious activity. “The more calls … they’re eventually going to say we need more (police).”

Gardiner said that his safety meetings help bring attention to City Hall the need for more police on the Northwest Side. “You have to pound the drum. We need as many resources as we can get.,” Gardiner said.

16th (Jefferson Park) District Commander Heather Daniel said that manpower in the district is back up to around its level from five years ago. She added that there was a decrease during the pandemic due to difficulties in hiring at that time.

Also, concerns were raised at the meeting about car break-ins at a residential complex on Windsor Avenue in Jefferson Park, prompting the installation of surveillance cameras.