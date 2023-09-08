Polish Heritage Corridor sign installed on Chopin Plaza on Milwaukee Avenue on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

A ceremony celebrating the new “Polish Heritage Corridor” sign on Milwaukee Avenue on Chicago’s Northwest Side was held Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8.

The sign is appropriately posted on Chopin Plaza at Milwaukee and Elston avenues in Gladstone Park, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner Dan Pogorzelski said at the ceremony. “(Frédéric Chopin) played so beautifully and wanted Polish freedom,” he said.

“There is no Chicago without its Polish community, and there is no Polish community without understanding Chicago,” Pogorzelski added.

The state-designated corridor covers a 15-mile stretch of Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago and Niles, Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) said. Milwaukee Avenue has a long history of being home to Polish businesses and organizations, she said.

Milwaukee Avenue “has and will continue to be the part of the lifeblood of the Polish community in Chicago,” said state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19).

State Senator Robert Martwick (D-10) discussed how “as a son of Polonia” heritage, he is proud of the role the Polish community has played in Chicago’s history.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs discussed how he has been learning about the Polish culture, as he recently became the father of twins with his Polish wife.

Officials thanked the many Polish service organizations which serve Chicago, including the Polish National Alliance, Copernicus Foundation, Polish American Association, Polish American Chamber of Commerceand Paderewski Symphony Orchestra.

The corridor was officially designated in 2022.