Pop legend The Buckinghams will be returning to their roots on Saturday, Aug. 5, when band members hit the main stage at JEFF FEST at 6 p.m. at Jefferson Memorial Park, near Higgins and Linder avenues.

In the 1960s the band played at the Holiday Ballroom in Downtown Jefferson Park. The dance hall was demolished in the late 1980s to make way for the Veterans Square 10-story retail and office complex.

The ballroom’s owner, Dan Belloc, was a co-producer on one of the band’s early records. In 1967 Chicago’s USA Records released The Buckingham’s “Kind of a Drag,” and it became the band’s first #1 single.

More hits followed: “Susan,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” “Don’t You Care,” “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” “Back In Love Again” and “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song.”

The band broke up in 1970 but re-united in 1980 to play at Mayor Jane Byrne’s “Chicago Fest” and has played at Jeff Fest on several occasions, with band members recalling fond memories of the early shows at the Holiday Ballroom, which was located less than a block from where the band will be performing on Aug. 5.

Admission is $10 for adults on Saturday ($7 on Friday or Sunday). Children age under age 18 are free when accompanied by a parent. The three-day festival was founded more than 20 years ago by the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce.

Also on the Main Stage on Saturday are School of Rock at 2 p.m., Rosie and The Rivets at 4 p.m. and The Four C Notes (Frankie Valli and Four Seasons tribute) at 8:15 p.m.

Friday features Petty Union (Tom Petty tribute) at 6 p.m. and Think Floyd (Pink Floyd tribute) at 8 p.m.

Performing on Sunday are Downtown Charlie Brown Blues Band at 2:30 p.m., Kashmir (Led Zeppelin tribute) and 5 p.m. and Infinity at 7 p.m.

An array of local talent will be performing on the Jefferson Park Forward Community Stage.

More information about the festival is available at www.chicagoevents.com