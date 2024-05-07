Portage Theater listed on Landmarks Illinois’ ‘endangered list,’ as business groups seek help in reopening historic structure

by BRIAN NADIG

The 104-year old Portage Theater, 4050 N. Milwaukee Ave. has made Landmarks Illinois’ “10 most-endangered” list, a designation that local business groups hope will bring attention to the importance of getting the theater renovated and reopened as part of the area’s continued revitalization.

Landmarks Illinois released its 2024 endangered list on May 7. The Portage Park Chamber of Commerce and Six Corners Association had submitted an endangered application to the statewide preservation advocacy group.

The theater was designated a city landmark in 2013 following an attempt by a church to convert it into a house of worship but has been closed since early 2018 when the theater’s then-operators surrendered the Portage’s licenses to the city. It reportedly needs millions of dollars in improvements before it could reopen.

“Recognizing the Portage Theater as one of the ‘10-Most Endangered Historic Buildings‘ in the state of Illinois is a wake-up call, it is timely and it’s a watershed moment to bring vested interests together to strategize for its future success,” association managing director Amie Zander said. “We’re excited to see what ideas and collaboration this historic preservation program can bring to jumpstart the revitalization of our icon.”

Association and chamber leaders said that that they hope the endangered listing will encourage theater owner Manuel Gliksberg, who acquired the Portage in 2018, Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th) and city Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Ciere Boatright “to discuss their ideas for how to plan and support a restoration and reuse project in the near future.”

“We have great, new residential and commercial projects that are filling in some of the last large parcels in the commercial district,” chamber executive director Michael Giordano said. “The Portage Theater is the amenity neighbors want and the magnet business owners need to draw in more shoppers. We need the beacon and the buzz of the theater and its dazzling marquee lights to help reinvigorate Six Corners. We cannot overstate the importance of bringing back ‘The Portage’ for entertainment and shopping here.”

Gardiner said that about 3 years ago he tried working with the theater’s owner and several city agencies on a possible plan to sell the theater.

“Millions” of tax increment financing funds would have been available to either help pay for the purchase of the property or to help cover the expenses a new operator would incur repairing and renovating the theater, Gardiner said. However, he said, the owner wanted to hold on to the property, and those funds are no longer available, as the TIF district has since expired.

“My goal was to bring in a stable (operator) … to bring entertainment to our neighborhood,” Gardiner said.

County records show that at least a portion of the 2021 property taxes for the theater have been sold as part of a delinquency tax sale.

The tax buyer pays the taxes and penalties to the county and can then choose to place a lien on the property. The owner has the option of paying the buyer the amount of delinquent tax, plus interest and fees to clear the title.

The interest rates charged by buyers can be as high as 36 percent a year, according to the Cook County Clerk’s office. It is not unusual for owners of distressed commercial properties to pay a buyer before the buyer takes possession of the property, as the buyer can make a profit on what basically amounts to a high-interest loan.

In addition, several building code violations were issued last year after organizers of a rave party reportedly broke into the theater and held an event there without the owner’s permission. A sound company was issued multiple citations in connection with the party.

“The building was broken into of the night of Aug. 26, 2023. All of the entrance doors to this building are to be examined and repaired accordingly to allow for a secure condition to prevent future break ins. Also, the interior of this theater is filled with junk and (abandoned) construction debris. Clear this debris to insure clear exit pathways for emergency personnel in the event of a fire,” the city Department of Buildings posted last year on its Web site.

Scaffolding recently was installed in front of the theater in preparation of reported building improvements. Several years ago some exterior repairs were made to the building.

Despite the challenges involved in reopening the theater, business leaders said that they hope the publicity from the preservation designation can attract potential buyers or operators given the historical and architectural significance of the Portage. They added that the publicity also might generate productive discussions about private or government grants that could help rescue the theater.

“The Portage Theater occupies a prominent visual and cultural position here and was featured in the 2009 Universal Pictures movie ‘Public Enemies’ starringJohnny Depp,” the business groups said in a statement.

Dan Butterworth, board president of the Portage Park Chamber, noted that the city’s “Six Corners Economic Development Master Plan” rates supporting the vitality of the Portage Theater as “No. Two” in its top guiding principles for success. The recently completed Milwaukee Avenue Market Study commissioned by city Department of Planning and Development also emphasized the importance of the Portage to the Six Corners business corridor and surrounding neighborhoods, he added.

“The plan urges city planners and business leaders to ‘recognize and enhance the cultural and entertainment offerings,’” Butterworth said. “It calls the theater ‘the cultural centerpiece of Six Corners.’ It recognizes the theatre needs additional restoration and it says adjacent streets, lighting and storefronts also need to be improved along with it. I believe Six Corners will thrive if we follow the city’s master plan and revitalize the Portage Theater.”

The capacity of the theater is around 1,300, although several rows of seats have been removed in recent years.