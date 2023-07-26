by BRIAN NADIG

Concerns that a proposed Starbucks Coffee at the northwest corner of Belmont and Austin avenues — across from Saint Patrick High School — would displace several small businesses were expressed at a July 25 community meeting hosted by Alderwoman Ruth Cruz (30th).

The proposal includes a drive-through facility.

Several business owners currently operating on the proposed development site, 6000 W. Belmont Ave., said that they only heard about the proposal recently, and one owner said that her family had made an offer to buy the property which was rejected even though it was as much as $100,000 higher than the actual sale price.

A project representative said that the remaining tenants, which include a bakery, are on a month to month lease and that he was open to helping the businesses relocate.

An audience member who supports the project said that there are 11 vacant storefronts within two blocks of the site, allowing for ample relocation possibilities.

“We don’t want to see small businesses displaced from our community,” Cruz said. She added that city grants may be available to help businesses with infrastructure expenses related to moving into a new storefront.

Traffic and pedestrian safety concerns also were expressed about the proposal due to the nearby high school to the east and a church parking lot just to the west of the development site. Some residents also said that they preferred locally small businesses over a large chain business.

“We believe we have (city Department of Transportation) approval,” one project official said regarding the traffic flow on the proposed site plan.

“I’m here to listen,” Cruz said, adding that she has not made a decision whether to support or oppose the proposal. She plans to gather more input and make a decision in early August.

The project is contingent on the issuance of a special use for the drive-through facility by the Zoning Board of Appeals, a quasi-judicial panel which acts independently of the City Council. The board considers recommendations from local alderpersons, but it is not unusual for the board to go against the wishes of an alderperson.

Several audience members expressed opposition. “Do we really need another Starbucks?” one man said, with many responding “no.”

Editor’s note: The meeting was held at Saint Ferdinand School and also was available virtually on Zoom. The audio and video quality for those viewing virtually was poor.