Prussing School principal Dr. Chipain retiring from CPS after 32 years 

(Dr. Chipain, second from the right, is seen with State Senator Martwick, retiring teacher Kristin Elouadrhiri and Alderman Gardiner)



by BRIAN NADIG

Prussing School principal Dr. George Chipain is retiring from the Chicago Public Schools after 32 years of service.

His last day at the Jefferson Park elementary school, 4650 N. Menard Ave., will be Friday Aug. 9, as he finishes up his ninth year there.

“The school is in a much better place than when I came here,” said Chipain, who plans to teach middle-school science this fall at a non-CPS school. He started his educational career as a science and math teacher and later served in a variety of administrative roles, including as an assistant principal at Thorp Scholastic Academy.

Chipain said that he helped bring in a new after-care program that is available from 3:15 to 6 p.m. along with a full sports program and other after-school activities.

The school also received an addition, a new roof and a turf field during his tenure.

Enrollment was about 630 when Chipain arrived and peaked at 727, with about 670 students currently at the school.

“We really celebrate diversity,” Chipain said. “We have kids who speak languages from around the world … 37 countries, 24 different languages.”

The percentage of students who are English Learners is 36 percent, he added. These students come from non-English speaking homes and are learning English.

The school has worked well with the parent-teacher organization, which holds fundraisers and other events, and input from parents regarding the school is encouraged, Chipain said.

The school also offers a strong curriculum, including gifted and accelerated programs for students in first through eighth grade, helping to lead to “positive test scores,” Chipain said.

Chipain said that the local school council plans to choose a new 4-year contract principal after he leaves and that the school in the interim will continue to thrive under the leadership of assistant principal Hanna Kapica and the appointed administrator in charge Susan Carlson, a retired CPS principal who served at Gray School and will serve at Prussing until his replacement is chosen.

“That really sets up the school for success,” Chipain said, adding that teachers have played an important role in the school’s leadership and he expects that to continue.

Chipain wrote the following in a June 5 letter to parents:

“As I prepare to embark on this new chapter of my life, I do so with a sense of fulfillment and optimism. The foundation we have built together is strong, and I am confident that our school will continue to thrive.

“I have no doubt that the new leadership will bring fresh perspectives and ideas that will further enhance the educational experience for our students. In the coming months, I will work closely with the school council and the CPS administration to ensure a smooth transition.”