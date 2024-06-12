Quigley requests $2 million for Weber Spur Trail, indicating delayed project finally moving forward  

by BRIAN NADIG

The delayed Weber Spur Trail project on the Northwest Side could get a significant boost with $2 million in federal funding, while $1 million has been requested for a turf field at Onahan School.

U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-5) announced on May 24 that he has requested about $31.49 million in funding for 15 community projects throughout the Fifth District for the upcoming fiscal year.

The selected projects on the district were chosen from about 70 applications. Each representative is asked to submit funding requests for up to 15 projects.

A mile stretch of the Weber trail already is built along former Union Pacific railroad right-of-way in Lincolnwood, while a planned 1.7-mile stretch in Chicago that would run through parts of Sauganash, Peterson Park, Mayfair and Jefferson Park has been delayed for years.

The Chicago portion of the trail would start in the northeast at Devon and Springfield avenues and end in the southeast at Elston and Kimberly avenues. Plans call for it to eventually extend to Lawrence and Cicero avenues.

“The project is an appropriate use of taxpayer funds because it will provide a key link in the bicycle network and increase the safety of bicyclists by connecting the Sauganash Trail, North Shore Channel Trail, Elston Ave Spoke Route bike lane, FFPCC LaBagh Woods, North Branch Trail and surrounding communities,” Quigley said in his funding request.

“We are one step closer – or 1.7 miles closer to be exact – in making the expansion of the Weber Spur Trail a reality. This path will encourage more folks to walk and bike, improve public health and strengthen local businesses.

“I look forward to working with the community, stakeholders, and the Chicago Department of Transportation on moving this project forward,” Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) said.

Railroad tracks have been removed from where the Weber trail would be installed in Chicago, and for years many people use the unofficial pathway even though Union Pacific reportedly has a no trespassing policy for the area.

Also in the area, an artificial turf field is being planned for Onahan, located at 6634 W. Raven St.

“The proposed turf field at Onahan Elementary School will have a transformational impact on the 644 students, their families and the surrounding community,” Chicago Public Schools chief executive officer Pedro Martinez said.

“We are excited to see this project move forward. The entire Onahan community will benefit from access to the new facility, without concern for poor and dangerous field conditions due to flooding."

Also requested was $2 million in funding for aircraft noise mitigation to homes surrounding O’Hare Airport by installing sound insulation treatments, such as acoustical windows, doors and central air-conditioning.

The funding would go toward the city Department of Aviation’s Residential Sound Insulation Program.