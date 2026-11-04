by BRIAN NADIG Residents in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Norwood Park and some other Northwest Side neighborhoods will likely have a new school board representative, as retired Chicago police read story
Retired Chicago police officer Luczak headed to victory for NW Side school board seat; Peralta also apparent winner
by BRIAN NADIG
Residents in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Norwood Park and some other Northwest Side neighborhoods will likely have a new school board representative, as retired Chicago police officer Margie Luczak is leading incumbent Ed Bannon by a wide margin.
With 71 of the 79 precincts reporting in District 1A, Luczak had 20,062 votes, or 66.14 percent, and Bannon had 10,270 votes, or 33.86 percent, according to unofficial election results.
Bannon was appointed to the seat two years ago by Mayor Brandon Johnson and his candidacy was supported by the Chicago Teachers Union and several progressive elected officials.
Luczak was endorsed by moderate and conservative aldermen who are often at odds with the mayor’s administration. She also was endorsed by the Chicago Tribune, and her donors include Illinois Network for Charter Schools Action and Chicago J. Dineen Lodge No. 7 PAC, which is affiliated with the police union.
In her campaign, Luczak stressed the need for better accountability in the schools, questioning how both enrollment and test scores can be declining despite a $10 billion budget. A little more than half of what Chicago homeowners pay in property taxes goes toward the schools.
Luczak has said that she will oppose property tax increases and won’t approve budget shortfalls. She also has called for bringing back school resource officers to improve safety and to help students build positive relationships with police.
Also on the Northwest Side, with 54 of 76 precincts reporting, Claudia Peralta had a more than 4,500 vote lead over Dr. Michelle Pierre, who two years ago lost in a close race to Jennifer Custer.
Custer did not run for reelection for the District 1B seat and instead ran for board president before eventually dropping out of that race.
District 1B includes all or parts of Sauganash and Portage Park and Montclare.
Peralta was endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union and several Democratic ward organizations, including the 38th and 45th.
Pierre was endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools and several moderate to conservative Northwest Side aldermen.
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