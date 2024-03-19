Revised plan for M.J. Suerth Funeral site in Edison Park to be heard at March 25 meeting

by BRIAN NADIG

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee at its Monday, March 25, meeting will hear a revised plan for the former M.J. Suerth Funeral Home site in Downtown Edison Park that takes a floor off ﻿the proposed luxury apartment complex.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Olympia Park fieldhouse, 6566 N. Avondale Ave.

At the committee’s last meeting, which was held on Oct. 18, residents voiced density, height and parking concerns about the project, which at the time called for 80 apartments, in a 79-foot-tall complex at 6750-54 N. Northwest Hwy. The complex would have included two buildings, each with 40 units, 33 or 34 interior parking spaces and ground-floor commercial space. Sixth level/rooftop amenities, including a workout room and a sundeck, also were proposed.

The revised proposal calls for three levels (instead of four) of apartments above ground-floor commercial space and parking in each building, along with some shared common area on the rooftop, according to Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio.

The new proposal reportedly also calls for one parking space for each unit and a new emphasis on one- and two-bedroom apartments instead of three-bedroom units. The complex would include about 40 fewer bedrooms than initially proposed due to the smaller-sized units.

The developer also has indicated that he can build the complex in stages, or one building at a time, Vittorio said.

The revisions are aimed at addressing the concerns raised at the last meeting, Vittorio said.

“There’s not one building 80 feet on that (commercial) strip,” an audience member said.

“Why not have it on a smaller scale (and) aesthetically pleasing,” another said.

“It’s crowded over there. If you can do anything to dampen the concern, that would help,” committee member Frank Icuss said to project representatives.

“This is a radical change from everything else built in the neighborhood,” committee member Marc Pelini said.

However, not all comments about the proposal were negative.

Icuss said at the meeting that he had talked to six area businesses and they indicated they would welcome more residents, who would be potential customers.

“The business district is dwindling,” Icuss said. “Are we going to let the neighborhood decline … or are we going to attract new (businesses)?”

“I didn’t really get a lot of negative feedback,” Edison Park Chamber of Commerce executive director Amanda Harres said of the comments from area merchants when they were first told of the proposal.

A resident expressed concern that the area already has plenty of vacant storefronts and apartments.

“This is not your average for-rent” building, project developer Valdir Barion responded, He added that the planned “ultra-modern” amenities would make the project stand out from existing apartment buildings in the area.

The advisory committee’s votes serve as recommendations to Napolitano. He usually follows the committee’s recommendations.

The development site measures about 42,000 square feet.

The proposed “dash-five” zoning, the densest classification for a neighborhood business district, is being sought for the project.

The proposal does not maximize the density and size levels allowed under the planned B2- or B3-5, and the 80 units would be allowed under the more restrictive B2-3, according to project officials. The dash-five zoning classification reportedly is being sought for procedural reasons.

No more than about 20 parking spaces are normally allowed per building under the zoning code due to the site’s proximity to the Edison Park Metra Station, 6730 N. Olmsted Ave., and the proposal would require administrative relief from the city since the project would exceed the 20-space limit per building, according to project attorney Nicholas Ftikas.

“We have examples of parking garages (near transit-served areas) that are half empty, (although) maybe not here,” Ftikas said at the meeting.

“This isn’t Wrigleyville,” an audience member said.

One resident asked at the meeting why the developer chose rental units instead of condominiums.

Ftikas said that the financing often cannot be finalized for condominium projects until half the units are sold.

According to project representatives, potential commercial tenants in the complex could include a breakfast restaurant, coffeehouse and retail shops.