by BRIAN NADIG

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, Nov. 30, for the new annex at Sauganash School, 6040 N. Kilpatrick Ave., where enrollment has increased from 279 to 660 in the past 25 years.

“It took a lot of teamwork to make this beautiful building,” Sauganash principal Christine Munns said of the addition, which is the second annex to be built at the school since 2011.

The new annex measures 37,500 square feet and includes a gymnasium with a stage, counseling rooms, eight regular classrooms along with rooms for art, science and music. It also allowed the school to launch a new pre-kindergarten program.

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) said the new annex came to fruition due to Munns’ leadership and “endless love for this school community.”

Nugent said that the annex was needed given the school’s crowded conditions and that it gives students “the space to learn and grow.”

Nugent said that when Sauganash had been the third most overcrowded school in Chicago Public Schools and was behind the top two schools by a thin margin. In 2021 it was reported that the school was operating at more than 123 percent capacity.

“The addition in 2011 was not enough,” Nugent said. “Music classes were on a cart.”

CPS Network 1 chief Julie McGlade said that she visited Sauganash on the second day of classes in the 2019-20 school year and that the need for more space was apparent.

The school was turning hallways and stairways into “functional” learning spaces while at the same time maintaining high academic standards, as kindergarteners were counting to 100 and eighth graders were advancing quickly into their algebra lessons. “It was just the second day,” she said.

Sauganash Local School Council members Stephen Couper thanked Munns for her dedication to the annex project. “It all started with a vision, Munns’ vision,” Couper said. “The LSC was on board with this expansion since Day One.”