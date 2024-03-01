Robberies, burglaries reported on Northwest Side

A man reported that he was robbed at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in an alley of the 5300 block of West Agatite Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 39-year-old man reported that he was parking his vehicle in the garage when he heard a vehicle approaching, according to police. The man reported that when he went to get his child out of the vehicle four men exited a dark-colored sedan and took his phone, wallet and car key FOB, police said.

The man reported that three of the men tried to take his vehicle when he told them he wanted his child out of the car, police said. The man reported that one of the men removed the child from the back seat and gave the child to him, according to police. The man reported that the men were unable to steal his vehicle, got back into the sedan and fled west in the alley, police said.

The four men were described as wearing all black clothing and black face masks, police said.

A man reported that two young men robbed him at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the 4800 block of North Lipps Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 61-year-old man reported that he was eating a sandwich when two men demanded money, police said. The man reported that he told the men he didn’t have any money when one of the men began rummaging through his jacket, according to police. The man reported that the other man had his hands in his pockets as though he had a weapon, police said. The man reported that the men took his wallet containing his credit card, debit card, veteran ID and disability ID, then fled east on Ainslie, according to police.

One of the men was described as White, age 15 to 20 and 5-7 to 6-2, wearing a black jacket and black pants, police said. The other man was described as White/Hispanic, age 15 to 20, 5-7 to 5-9 and 140 to 160 pounds, and wearing a gray jacket and black pants, according to police.

A woman reported that she was robbed at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, in the 6000 block of North Elston Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 26-year-old woman reported that she was walking on the sidewalk when two men approached her from behind and demanded her bag, according to police.

The woman reported that one of the men struck her in the mouth and right arm with a red car locking device, causing a cut and swollen lip and a swollen arm, police said. The woman reported that the men pushed her to the ground and took her black shoulder bag containing a laptop computer and headphones valued at $2,600, her hearing aid, cell phone, wallet with various IDs and $50 cash, according to police.

A witness reported that the men fled to a black sedan where a third man was waiting as the driver, police said. The witness reported that the driver fled north until the vehicle was out of his line of sight, according to police.

The woman reported the her phone was pinging to a parkway in the 6400 block of West Devon Avenue and several of the stolen items were found near the cell phone, police said.

The men were described as White/Hispanic, age 18 to 25, and wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts.

An employee of Mystic Rogue, 6060 N. Northwest Hwy., reported that the business was burglarized between about 12:50 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that the rear door of the business was open and the business had been ransacked, according to police. The employee reported that there were no signs of forced entry, police said. The employee reported that a lock box containing a key used by vendors to make deliveries was open and the key was missing, police said. The employee reported that surveillance footage showed the last person to leave the night before exited through the front door, according to police. The employee reported that $3,000 cash was missing from several register trays, police said.

An employee of Urban City Smoke Shop, 4803 W. Foster Ave., reported that the business was burglarized at about 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that surveillance footage showed three men exited a white sedan and one of the men threw a brick through a front window and they entered the store, according to police. The employee reported that several cigars were missing, along with a glass jar containing hemp valued at $500, police said. Officers discovered a drop of blood on the floor near the shattered glass window, according to police.

One of the men was described as age 15 to 21 and 5-10, wearing a black ski mask, black gym shoes, blue jeans and a puffy black jacket, police said. The second man was described as age 15 to 21, wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants, according to police. The third man was described as age 15 to 21, and wearing a gray sweatshirt, black jacket and gray gym shoes, police said.

A man was placed into custody after he allegedly attacked and seriously injured his wife at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at a home near the intersection of Foster and Oak Park avenues, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic battery and discovered a woman was on the floor bleeding with a laceration to the right side of her face and a laceration to the back of her head, according to police. A relative reported that the injured woman’s husband allegedly struck her in the head, police said.

While officers were at the scene, there was a call from the Office of Emergency Management and Communication that an employee of O’Reilly Auto Parts, 7238 W. Foster Ave., called to report a man who came into the store covered in blood and bought antifreeze, and started drinking it in a vehicle matching the provided description, according to police.

Officers arrived and found the man had locked himself in the vehicle, then continued drinking the antifreeze until an officer shattered the vehicle window to stop him, police said.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Ascension Resurrection Medical Center where he was treated in stable condition, according to police.

The woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, police said.

It is unclear if the man had been charged.

A man was stabbed at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, outside Leo’s Liquors Mayfair, 4471 W. Lawrence Ave., according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to Community First Medical Center after staff reported a person was stabbed, according to police.

The 36-year-old man reported that he was inside the liquor store when two men approached him and asked for cash but he told them he did not carry any money, police said.

The man reported that the men followed him outside and attacked him when he told them he would fight them one-on-one, according to police.

The man reported that a third man exited a black Jeep Cherokee with some sort of cutting instrument and attacked him, then all three men fled in the Jeep, police said.

The man was treated in stable condition for a puncture wound on his left jaw, a 10-inch laceration on his chest described as superficial and a small puncture wound on his lower left leg, police said.

A woman reported that she was attacked during an attempted robbery at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, in the parking lot of Home Depot, 6211 N. Lincoln Ave., according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 51-year-old woman reported that she was walking when three men tried to take her wallet, according to police. The woman reported that she held on to her wallet but the men pushed her to the ground and injured her head and nose, police said.

Two of the men were described as White/Hispanic, age 20 to 30 and 5-3. One of the men was described as White/Hispanic, age 20 to 30 and 5-7.

A man reported that a man pepper-sprayed him in the face between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in the 4700 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 42-year-old man reported that he was driving west on I-90 when the driver of a vehicle in front of him reversed into his vehicle, according to police.

The man reported that he began taking cell phone footage as the driver of the vehicle fled and exited at Wilson Avenue, then turned east, police said. The man reported that he pulled up next to the driver to confront him, when the man sprayed him in the face with pepper spray, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was only described as male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said.

A man reported that he was struck in the head with a bottle at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the 4000 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers were called to a battery in progress and discovered a 25-year-old man with a laceration on his forehead sitting on the sidewalk, according to police. The man reported that someone hit him in the forehead with a glass bottle, then fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The man was transported to Swedish Hospital and treated for the laceration, police said.

The man was described as 5-5 to 5-10 and 150 to 200 pounds, and wearing a white baseball cap.

A man was arrested on gun charges at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in a parking lot in the 4700 block of West Elston Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A man reported that he was inside his vehicle when he saw two men punching each other, according to police.

The man reported that one of the men opened the trunk of his vehicle, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the other man, police said.

Responding officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of West Leland and North Elston avenues, and the man was placed into custody after he was identified, police said.

The man provided a valid FOID card but did not possess a concealed carry license and officers recovered an unloaded 9-millimeter handgun from the trunk of the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Terrance T. Bramlett, age 29, of unknown address.