Robberies, carjacking, shootings and bizarre incident at 7-Eleven reported on Northwest Side in 16th, 17th police districts

A woman reported that a man robbed her at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the 6200 block of West School Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she exited her vehicle when a man pushed her and took her purse containing a gold chain, her wallet containing $20 in cash and various IDs, according to police.

The woman reported the man fled into a gangway on the west side of the street so she followed the man and asked him not to take her purse, police said. The woman reported that the man took the wallet from the purse, then dropped the purse on the ground and fled west on School Street, according to police.

The man was described as Black, age 40, 5-10 and 160 to 180 pounds, with short hair, and wearing a tan jacket with white at the top and a dark blue skull cap.

A man reported that he was carjacked at about 11:10 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the alley of the 4600 block of North Central Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he parked behind his apartment building and exited his vehicle when two men approached him, according to police. The man reported that one of the men implied he had a gun, demanded the keys to his vehicle and said, “Don’t try anything stupid or we will kill you,” police said. The man reported that he gave them the keys and the men fled in his vehicle, according to police.

The men were described as Black, 5-6 to 5-8 and 145 to 155 pounds, and wearing all black clothing.

A woman reported that a man attacked her at about 4:50 a.m. Friday, April 5, in the 5300 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 28-year-old woman reported that the man grabbed her by the neck, attempted to strangle her and smashed her head against the sidewalk several times, according to police. A witness reported that he was passing by when he saw the man on top of the woman, police said. The witness reported that the man fled north on Laramie, according to police. The woman reported that the only thing she remembered was that the man had a beard, police said. The witness only described the man as wearing dark clothing, according to police. The woman was transported to Community First Medical Center, where she was treated in an unlisted condition, police said

Two employees of 7-Eleven, 5037 W. Lawrence Ave., reported that a man threatened them with a gun between about 11:10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Thursday, April 4, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employees reported that a man and a woman entered the store and the man started filling a cup that he brought into the store with ice, according to police. One employee reported that he told the man that he had to use a store cup, when the man displayed a handgun in his waistband and threatened to shoot him, police said.

The employee reported that he told the other employee to call 911, when the man approached and threatened to shoot the other employee, according to police.

The employees reported that the woman told the man to leave the store and the man jumped on to the bumper of a green Infiniti sport utility vehicle, in an apparent attempt to cover the license plate, police said. The employees reported that the woman fled west on Lawrence with the man hanging on to the back of the vehicle, according to police. A police camera at the intersection of Lawrence and Leclaire captured footage that showed the man fell off the vehicle in the intersection and the woman drove west while the man ran north on Leclaire, police said.

The man was described as White, age 40 and 6-0, and wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans and white gym shoes. The woman was described as White, age 30 to 32 and 5-4, and wearing a white sweater and blue jeans.

A man reported that he crashed his vehicle into a light pole between 4 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. Thursday, April 4, in the 5100 block of North Central Avenue after several shots were fired by the occupants of another vehicle, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 25-year-old man reported that he saw a sport utility vehicle behind him near the intersection of Lawrence and Kedzie, according to police. The man reported that he believed the vehicle was following him so he drove towards a police station, when the driver of the SUV turned on the high beams, accelerated toward his vehicle and an occupant fired 2 to 3 shots, police said. The man reported that her tried to get away when he lost control and crashed into a light pole, according to police.

The man reported that he jumped out of his vehicle and ran home but was unable to provide a detailed description of the SUV or its occupants, police said.

Ten motor vehicle thefts were reported in the area between 8 a.m. Saturday, March 30, and 11:25 p.m. Sunday, April 7, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 4100 block of North Monitor Avenue, the 7800 block of West School Street, the 5500 block of West Lawrence Avenue, the 3300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, the 7000 block of North Olcott Avenue, the 3800 block of North Harlem Avenue, the 5300 block of West Patterson Avenue, the 3800 block of North Nora Avenue,in the 5800 block of North Elston Avenue and in the 5400 block of North Northwest Highway Avenue, according to police.

A man was stabbed during a robbery at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, in the 3500 block of West Ainslie Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 32-year-old man reported that he was walking when a gray sedan stopped and three men confronted him about gang his affiliation, according to police. The man reported that he told the men he wasn’t in a gang and they attacked him, police said. The man reported that he fell to the ground and curled up to defend himself when the three men beat him, then one of the men stabbed him in the lower right side of his back, according to police. The man reported that the men took his backpack and officers recovered a knife from the alley, according to police. The man was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and treated in serious condition, police said.

The men were described as Black/Hispanic.

A man reported that a man fired a shot at his vehicle between at about 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, in the 5000 block of North Pulaski Road, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 24-year-old man reported that he was driving north on Pulaski when a man riding a bicycle south fired a shot at his vehicle, according to police. The man reported that he did not know the man and no injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

The shooter was described as White/Hispanic, age 22 to 25 and 120 to 140 pounds, wearing a gray sweater and blue pants.

An employee of the CVS/Pharmacy, 3311 N. Pulaski Road, reported that a man attacked her at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man entered the store and she recognized him as a frequent shoplifter, according to police. The employee reported that when she turned to walk away, the man slapped her in the back of the unknown direction, police said.

The man was described as White, age 18 to 24, 6-0 and 150 to 160 pounds.

A woman reported that she was carjacked at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the parking lot near the AMC Niles 12 Theater, 301 Golf Mill Center, Niles, according to Niles police.

The 48-year-old woman reported that after she parked her 2019 BMW X5 a man pulled her from her vehicle as she was exiting and punched her in the face and threw her to the ground and drove away in her car, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was located several hours later near Ashland Avenue and Howard Street, police said.

The man was described as Black, age 20 to 25, with a thin build, and wearing dark pants.