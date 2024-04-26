Ryan Glowacz enrolled at Taft HS 22 years ago; now he’s been named its next principal

by BRIAN NADIG

As a child nearly 30 years ago Ryan Glowacz was warned by his older brother that Taft High School was the last place he should ever attend. Today Glowacz was named the school’s next principal, succeeding the retiring Mark Grishaber.

“You see that yellow building?” his brother told him. “That’s Taft, you never want to go there.”

“I use the story to highlight how far we’ve come,” said the 36-year-old Glowacz, who grew up in Jefferson Park. His entire professional career has been at Taft, including being history teacher, Academic Center coordinator, athletic director and his current position as an assistant principal.

He graduated from Taft in 2006, a time when Taft’s reputation was starting to improve, leading to what is now the fourth largest high school in Illinois, with 4,300 students. Throughout the the 1980s and 1990s, Taft struggled to attract local students, who were opting for selective enrollment or private schools. And some families would move to the suburbs.

Glowacz went to Prussing School through fifth grade and then transferred to Wildwood School in sixth grade for its new International Baccalaureate Middle Years Programme.

Next up for Glowacz was high school. He wanted to continue with the international baccalaureate curriculum in high school but he wanted a short commute to school and wanted to play football.

Taft fit both of those requirements for him,

but what about the brother’s warning from years ago? He decided to “block out all that noise people were saying about Taft.”

The IB model was designed to provide international diplomats a high-quality, consistent education for their children as they moved to different countries. The idea behind it is that diplomats’ children can be enrolled into their new school in a new country and immediately pick up where they left off from their last school.

As a result Glowacz said that he would receive the same “rigorous” education at Taft as he would at an any other school, given IB’s standardized curriculum.

From the moment he entered Taft, Glowacz said that he could tell “how much untapped potential Taft had.”

And that despite all of Taft’s accomplishments in recent years, as principal he said he plans to continue to unlock “that untapped potential,” always seeking improvements and enhancements so that area families turn first to Taft.

The Taft Local School Council at its April 25 meeting was expected to award Glowacz a four-year principal contract. He is believed to be the first Taft graduate to also serve as its principal. He will move into the position this summer.

