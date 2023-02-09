by BRIAN NADIG

A beauty salon and a laundromat are planned for a retail center at 6165 N. Northwest Hwy. that has been home to Norwood Drugs and Ada’s Market.

Last summer the city Department of Buildings issued a construction permit for the laundromat, which will be housed inside the former Ada’s space.

The other portion of the Norwood Park strip mall would house the 6,500-square-foot beauty salon, whose construction requires the issuance of a special use from the Zoning Board of Appeals

The zoning board is scheduled to hold a hearing on the proposal at its virtual meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

About 20 years ago there was a housing proposal, which would have included a city senior center, for the Northwest Highway site, but community opposition halted the plan.