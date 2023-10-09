Several robberies reported in 16th, 17th districts; man shot, shots fired and business burglaries reported on NW Side

A man reported that he was robbed at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the 4700 block of North Laporte Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 40-year-old man reported that he parked his vehicle and a black Honda Accord approached, according to police. The man reported that two men pointed handguns, demanded his belongings and took his car key, wallet containing various IDs, cash and credit cards, and his cell phone, police said. The man reported that one of the men told him to return to his home or he would shoot him, according to police.

Detailed descriptions of the men were not provided.

A man reported that he was robbed at about 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in the 5500 block of West Pensacola Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 66-year-old man reported that three men attacked him and took his wallet and cell phone and fled in an unknown direction, according to police. The man was transported to Community First Medical Center and treated in good condition for bruising and swelling to his chin and the left cheek, as well as a laceration to the right side of his head, according to police.

The men were described as Black.

A man reported that he was robbed at about 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in the 4900 block of North Mobile Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he was walking on the sidewalk when two males approached him, pointed a handgun and demanded his belongings, according to police. The man reported that he gave them his wallet containing IDs and credit cards and they fled to the nearby alley where they joined a third male and fled through the alley, police said.

The two males were described as Black, age 15 to 20, 5-6 to 5-7 and 150 pounds.

A man reported that his vehicle was shot several times at about 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, in the parking lot of Randee’s Food and Liquors, 4319 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 38-year-old man reported that he was inside the convenience store when a man asked him in Spanish if he was Colombian, according to police.

The man reported that he and the other man got into an argument, and as he was getting into his vehicle the other man exited the store, swore at him, then pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at his vehicle, police said.

The man reported that he fled south on Milwaukee with the man following him, until he drove into an alley near Belle Plaine and Milwaukee and called 911, according to police.

The shooter was described as White/Hispanic, 5-5 to 5-8 and 140 pounds, with short black hair, and wearing a black Kansas City Chiefs baseball cap, a black Nike T-shirt, black athletic shorts with white stripes and black Nike flip-flops.

A woman was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the parking lot of the Dunning Square strip mall in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road after she allegedly threatened two city workers, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

One of the workers reported that they were crossing the parking lot when the woman allegedly swore at them and called them a racial slur, according to police. The workers reported that the woman continued to swear, then allegedly threatened to put her cigarette out in their eyes, police said.

The city employees reported that they had to move back to get away from the woman as she attempted to burn them with the cigarette, according to police. The employees reported that the woman then allegedly dropped her pants and exposed her buttocks and vagina, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Lori M. Mingey, age 48, of the 5000 block of West Grace Street.

A woman reported that she was struck in the head by a beer bottle at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, after two men began fighting in Lubiana bar, 6100 W. Addison Street,according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 57-year-old woman reported that she was sitting in between the men when they began arguing and she was struck in the right side of the head with a glass bottle, according to police.

The woman was transported to Community First Medical Center, where she was treated for a laceration to the side of her head, police said. The woman reported that the two men fled on foot and they were only described as approximately age 60, according to police.

A man reported that he was struck in the head by a beer bottle at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at La Pena Restaurante, 4212 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 37-year-old man reported that he was walking in the bar when a beer bottle struck him in the head, according to police. The man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital and treated for a laceration to his head, police said.

An employee of the restaurant provided surveillance footage that showed the man exited the washroom and was walking through the bar when two men began arguing, according to police. Footage showed one of the two men threw a glass bottle at the other, and when the second man ducked, the bottle struck the 37-year-old man in the head, police said.

The 37-year-old man reported that the man that threw the bottle admitted to him that the thrown bottle was not intended for him and it was an accident, according to police. Detailed descriptions of the two men were not provided.

A Jefferson Park man reported that a relative threatened him with a shovel at about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, after he tried to stop her from removing marijuana plants he was growing in the rear yard of the building she owns, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that his relative attempted to clean up the yard after receiving a complaint about the smell of marijuana plants, according to police. The man reported that he and his relative began arguing, when she walked toward him with a shovel in a threatening manner, police said. The man refused to sign complaints, according to police.

An employee of Moy Lee restaurant, 5346 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that a large ventilation fan was stolen from the roof between 1 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that after he returned to the restaurant he discovered someone removed a ventilation unit valued at $3,000 from the roof, according to police.

A woman reported that the garage of her home in the 5300 block of North Neva Avenue was burglarized at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that someone entered the side door of her garage and took various food items valued at $200 from a refrigerator, according to police.

A woman reported that her apartment in the 5900 block of West Addison Street was burglarized between 1:10 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she and her family were awoken by a man in the rear stairway of the apartment building, according to police. The woman reported that they confronted the man and he fled through the rear door of the building towards the intersection of North Marmora Avenue and West Addison Street to a white vehicle and drove in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman reported that several items were missing, including her purse containing $200 in cash, her driver’s license and car keys, according to police.

The man was only described as Black and age 28, wearing a white sweater.

Shots were fired at about 4:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in an alley of the 6000 block of West Dakin Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A witness reported that he was walking his dog near the intersection of West Waveland and North Meade avenues when he noticed a silver sedan in the alley behind an address in the 6000 block of Waveland, according to police.

The man reported that he heard four gun shots and the silver sedan fled south on Meade, police said. Officers recovered four spent shell casings from the alley and neither injuries nor property damage were reported, according to police.

A man reported that a man shot a street sign in the 5700 block of West Newport Avenue at about 3:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man provided surveillance footage that showed two men were walking on the sidewalk when one of the men reached into his pocket, pulled out a handgun and shot the Newport street sign, according to police. Officers recovered one 40-caliber shell casing from the corner of the intersection, police said.

The man that fired the handgun was described as White/Hispanic and 5-6 to 5-7, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans.

A man reported that a man fired shots at him at about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, after threatening to shoot him during an apparent road rage incident in the 3600 block of North Cumberland Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 51-year-old man reported that he was driving south on Cumberland when the driver of a white 2017 Ford F-150 began tailgating his vehicle, according to police. The man reported that he slowed his vehicle down when the driver of the Ford drove around him, cut him off and pinned his vehicle to the curb, police said. The man reported that the driver exited his vehicle, swore at him, asked him what his problem was, pointed a handgun and threatened to shoot and kill him, according to police.

The man reported that the driver of the Ford got back into his truck, then fled south on Cumberland and east on Belmont, so he followed the truck in an attempt to gather the vehicle’s license plate information, police said.

The man reported that he followed the truck as the driver fled through an alley of School Street, when the driver exited the vehicle and fired a single shot at his vehicle, which missed, according to police.

The driver of the Ford was described as age 30 to 35, 6-2 to 6-3 and 240 pounds, wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and black gym shoes.

A Taft High School student was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, near the intersection of North Northwest Highway and North Nagle Avenue, after a police observation device camera showed the student allegedly pulled a gun from a satchel in the 5700 block of Northwest Highway , according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers on patrol recognized the teenager from footage of the teen pulling what appeared to be a handgun from a black satchel with the word “Supreme” on it, according to police. Officers saw a teen matching the description carrying the satchel and stopped him, police said.

Officers cited a “reasonable suspicion” that the teenager might be armed based on footage and a search of the teen’s bag revealed that he was in possession of a 9-millimeter handgun, as well as several individually-packaged suspected narcotics including cannabis and LSD, according to police.

The teenager was placed into custody and identified by police as age 17.

Fifteen motor vehicle thefts were reported in the area between 7:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, the 3700 block of North Cicero Avenue, the 5900 block of North Nagle Avenue, the 5800 block of West Warwick Avenue, the 5800 block of North Northwest Highwayin the 8600 block of West Catalpa Avenue, the 5500 block of North Austin Avenue, the 4500 block of West Wilson Avenue, the 5300 block of North Delphia Avenue, the 6200 block of North Hiawatha Avenue, the 5100 block of West Gunnison Street, the 6600 block of North Sioux Avenue, the 8700 block of West Higgins Road, the 6100 block of West Newport Avenue and in the 5800 block of West Leland Avenue, according to police.

A man was shot at about 12:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the 4000 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 19-year-old man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition and treated for gunshot wounds to his upper right leg, lower left leg and lower right torso, according to police. A witness reported that she heard shots fired, found the man lying in the rear stairwell of an apartment building and called 911, police said. Officers recovered multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments from the alley and the rear stairwell of the building, according to police. Officers also recovered a backpack that was removed from the man when first aid was given and discovered the bag contained a handgun, suspected narcotics and two fired bullets, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the shooter or shooters were not provided.

A man reported that he was robbed by two men with a knife at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the 4800 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 47-year-old man reported that he was walking on the sidewalk when a black Honda Civic or Accord drove beside him and two men exited and one of them was armed with a knife, according to police. The man reported that the men demanded his belongings, patted him down and took his cell phone and wallet containing various IDs and $70 in cash, police said.

The man with the knife was described as White/Hispanic, age 25 to 30, 5-6 and 160 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap and a hooded sweatshirt. The other man was described as Black, age 25 to 30, 5-6 and 150 pounds.

A woman reported that a man sexually assaulted her between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, while she was walking on the Sauganash Trail near the 4100 block of West Peterson Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 75-year-old woman reported that as she was walking she saw a man doing push-ups near a bench and said “Hi,” according to police. The woman reported that the man then walked up behind her, grabbed her shoulders and began to grind against her, police said. The woman reported that she yelled for the man to stop and to get away and the man fled toward Devon Avenue, according to police.

The man was described as age 30 to 35, 5-0 and 120 pounds, with black hair that was “styled” and brown eyes, and wearing navy blue jogging pants and a blue jogging jacket.

A man reported that he was robbed at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the 3500 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 57-year-old man reported that a black vehicle with three occupants parked beside his vehicle and each of the occupants had a handgun, according to police.

The man reported that two men exited the vehicle, and one of them pointed a gun at his head and demanded his belongings, police said. The man reported that the second man took his wallet and phone, then searched his vehicle and took his backpack, according to police.

The man reported that the two men returned to the vehicle and the driver fled south on Kimball, police said. The man reported that he found his cell phone lying on the ground near the vehicle and found his backpack in the middle of the street in the 3300 block of Kimball, according to police.

The two men that exited the vehicle and pointed handguns were described as Black, 5-7 and 150 pounds, wearing black ski masks.

A man reported that he was robbed by three men with a handgun at about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 21-year-old man reported that he was riding his bicycle on the street when he stopped to speak with a friend near his friend’s parked vehicle, according to police. The man reported that while he was speaking to his friend, three men exited a white Chevrolet Blazer while a fourth man stayed in the driver seat of the vehicle, police said. The man reported that one of the three men pointed a handgun and demanded his belongings, according to police. The 21-year-old man reported that he gave the men his cell phone and they demanded the pass code, so gave it to them, the men returned to the Chevy and the driver fled west on Belle Plaine, police said.

All four men were only described as Black and wearing black ski masks.

A man reported that he was robbed by two men with a handgun at about 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, in the drive through lane of Chase bank, 6350 N. McCormick Boulevard, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 27-year-old man reported that he was depositing $800 in cash at the automatic teller machine when a black sedan drove near and blocked his vehicle, according to police. The man reported that two men exited the sedan, approached his vehicle and one of the men struck him with the gun in the left side of his head, took the money and his bank card from his hand, then smashed his cell phone and the men fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The two men were described as Black and wearing black ski masks. One of the men was described as wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and the other man was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

An employee of Smile First Dental Wellness Studio, 6122 N. Lincoln Ave., reported that a man took her car keys and cash from her purse, then stole her vehicle from the parking lot at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that the man entered the office, searched through her bag, took the keys to her 2008 Toyota Yaris and $80 in cash, then fled the office, got into her vehicle parked in the lot and fled, according to police.

The man was described as Black, and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe and a black backpack.