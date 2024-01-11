Sewer work in Forest Glen on Chicago’s NW Side part of 39th Ward pilot program

by BRIAN NADIG

Work crews were seen cleaning and rodding sewer lines this month in Forest Glen as part of a pilot program that the city has launched in the 39th Ward at the urging of Alderman Samantha Nugent.

Nugent said that she began working with the city Department of Water Management on creating a pilot program to address flooding issues that — if successful in the 39th Ward — could possibly be implemented in other parts of the city. The idea for the initiative was based in part on a program in Detroit, she said.

Data was used to identified the 20 blocks hardest hit by severe flooding in the ward. Many of the those blocks are located in Forest Glen and Mayfair, but some also were identified in Sauganash Park, Hollywood Park, Albany Park and Irving Park, Nugent said.

Nugent has had letters distributed to those blocks in the ward where work is being done as part of the pilot program.

“I am excited to announce I have secured $1 million to start a flood mitigation pilot program in the 39th Ward. After our community was hit with several big storms resulting in severe basement flooding, I began looking for answers to understand why some blocks flooded worse than others and what could be done to prevent further damage.

“Through the program, the main sewer on the block will be cleaned and rodded, catch basins will be cleaned and rodded, and broken storm water restrictor valves will be replaced. Private drains in the public way will be scoped to determine if any repairs are needed,” Nugent said in the letter.

The water department collected flood-related service requests resulting from the storms on September 11, 2022, and July 2, 2023, to determine which blocks to include in the pilot, according to Nugent. Crews are starting with the hardest hit blocks and continue to work until the allocated $1 million runs out, she said.

Notices of parking restrictions will be posted on affected blocks prior to work.

“This program is intended to help DWM ensure that the sewer infrastructure is functioning at its highest level and to identify potential areas in need of repair. While the program will mitigate the impacts of extreme rain events, it does not guarantee that flooding will not occur,” Nugent said.

Nugent said that residents on the affected blocks have been “very grateful” upon learning about the program. Streets are not being torn up during the work, and the only intrusion should be some temporary parking restrictions.