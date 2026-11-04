Shots fired, car damaged on Merrimac on Chicago’s NW Side as large gathering was dispersing

Shots were fired in the 4400 block of North Merrimac Avenue and a vehicle was damaged at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a large gathering and saw a party dispersing with approximately 60 to 100 people walking through the street and alley, according to police. Officers asked people about the reported shot fired and they reported that it was fireworks, police said.

No victims approached officers but a resident reported that a person wearing a white hooded sweatshirt stood near a car parked on the street and they heard approximately 8 to 10 loud bangs but did not see a firearm, according to police.

The resident also reported that the person entered a silver sedan and fled west on Sunnyside, police said. Officers recovered eight spent .223 shell casings from the west side of the 4400 block of Merrimac, according to police. No injuries were reported, police said. A woman reported at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, that she discovered two bullet holes in the front windshield of her vehicle parked in the 4400 block of Merrimac, according to police.

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