by BRIAN NADIG At least nine smash-and-grab-style commercial burglaries in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park and Portage Park were reported to have occurred early Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, in the 16th (Jefferson read story
Sip & Shop set for Oct. 17 in ‘Jeff West’; NW Side Halloween events also set
The second annual “Sip and Shop” in “Jeff West” will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, running along Lawrence Avenue from Austin Avenue on the west and Major Avenue on the east.
The event had been scheduled for Sept. 19 but was postponed due to rain.
It will feature many of the existing businesses along Lawrence and pop-up vendors. The Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce is a sponsor of the event.
It also will be held in conjunction with the “Fall Fest” block party, which will take place at Printer’s Row Brewing, 4801 N. Austin Ave.The block party will be held on Mason Avenue, just north of Lawrence.
Printer’s Row will be celebrating its release of Pumpkin Ale and Rye IPA, and live music will be held form 5 to 7 p.m.
In addition, about 20 vendors will be located next to Vito’s Vault, 5901 W. Lawrence Ave., a roaring twenties speakeasy. Vito’s plans to perform a free show.
Other participating businesses in the event include Plot Twist Used Books, Sunny Village Cafe, Delightful Pastries, The Brig, Iztatl Cocina Tacos, Chicago Test Kitchen, A Taste of the Philippines, Wildflower Thrift and Gift, and Northshore Candle Co.
Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
“Jeff West” is a marketing phrase used to describe the west end of the Jefferson Park business district, where since 2020 several new stores and restaurants have opened in the 5900 block of Lawrence Avenue.
Also this month:
The Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual “trunk-or-treat” event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, in the Wintrust Bank parking lot, 6336 N. Milwaukee Ave.
The chamber also will hold a police officer recognition breakfast at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Sweet Cafe, 6348 W. Higgins Ave.
Check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
For more information, call the chamber at 773-756-6206.
The Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce and Printer’s Row Brewery will hold a Halloween event featuring a balloon twister and candy from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the brewery, 4801 N. Austin Ave.
The Six Corners Chamber of Commerce has set the following Halloween events:
Ghost tours will be held at 6 p.m.and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, The cost is $12 per person, and participants should meet at City News Cafe, 4018 N. Cicero Ave.
The tour will include a paranormal ghost hunt and visits to abandoned theaters and an historic building.
“Scary Business Saturday” will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 when many area businesses will be welcoming trick or treaters.
For more information, visit www.sixcornerschamber.com
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