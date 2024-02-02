by BRIAN NADIG

A 23-year-old Skokie man was charged this week with first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old woman last year in the Gladstone Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

The woman was shot at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in the 5600 block of North Austin Avenue near Hitch School, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and spoke to a witness who said that she was with her 20-year-old friend in a car and a person in the car allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her friend in the cheek, according to police.

The woman was treated in critical condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, police said. The man fled in a black 4-door sedan, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Nathan Frazier, of the 4900 block of Church Street, according to police. Chicago officers arrested the suspect on Jan. 30 in the 9000 block of North Lavergne Avenue, police said.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1.