Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at two more Jefferson Park businesses

by BRIAN NADIG

Two more Jefferson Park businesses have been the victim of smash-and-grab burglaries, according to Chicago police.

The incidents occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, along West Lawrence Avenue, and thieves were targeting ATM machines, although they were not successful in removing an ATM at one of the businesses, police said.

A window or glass door was smashed in each incident, and the burglars were wearing masks and gloves and appeared to be teenagers, police said.

A police observation camera near one of the businesses captured the burglars driving a stolen Acura, which was later recovered in the 4th (South Chicago) Police District, and it is suspected the burglars hit other businesses in the city or suburbs, but additional information was not immediately available, police said.

The Jefferson Park incidents were reported to have occurred at The Brig bar, 5748 W. Lawrence Ave., and at a business several blocks to the east on Lawrence, but its exact location was not released at this time. The owner of the shop has not filed a police report, but the police camera captured the break-in, police said.

In recent weeks, groups of teens have committed dozens of smash-and-grabs throughout the city and in some nearby suburbs. No arrests have been reported.

In many of the incidents, the burglars were described as young Black males, and in at least one incident officers came across the stolen vehicle being used during the burglary spree, but the vehicle took off and police were not allowed to give chase, in accordance with department policy regarding property crimes.

On Oct. 14, about 20 businesses were hit, including several in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park and Portage Park. In that burglary spree, several cash registers were stolen, and in most instance little to no cash was stolen, but shop owners were left paying for repairs, as bricks had been thrown through windows and doors.

In addition, burglary sprees were reported last month in other parts of the city.

On Oct. 28 the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District and Alderman James Gardiner (45th) hosted a business safety meeting at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., to address concerns about recent commercial burglaries and robberies.

“You’re going a great job” of taking precautions by leaving registers open and visible with no cash in them, district commander Thomas Hanrahan told merchants.

“If they get a good amount (of cash), they’ll come back but here they weren’t getting anything,” Hanrahan said.

At the meeting, representatives of American Thermal Window, 5304 N. Milwaukee Ave, gave a presentation on preventative measures which businesses can take to make glass doors and windows more smash resistant.

Company representatives said that there are different types of “security overlays” available for doors and windows. Hanrahan and several audience members — with a sledgehammer in hand — were unsuccessful in their attempt to smash a window display at the meeting.

They said that this overlay material was successful in thwarting two burglary attempts at a suburban gaming establishment. First thieves tried using a sledgehammer and then later the same day they were seen on surveillance footage unsuccessfully trying to pry the overlay off. For more information, call the window showroom at 773-774-3131.

One merchant said at the meeting that the state’s new law requiring businesses to accept cash for transactions under $500 starting in 2028 will create additional safety challenges, as thieves may assume stores and restaurants are more likely to have cash on hand.

An increasing number of stores are going cashless for security and bookkeeping reasons.

Also at the meeting, Hanrahan said that a man suspected in several commercial robberies in Jefferson Park has been charged in connection with one incident and is under investigation for others.