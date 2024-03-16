State Senator Martwick outlines new laws designed to help law enforcement

by BRIAN NADIG

A state new law calls for the creation of vehicle theft hotlines in an effort to help law enforcement recover stolen cars and track down thieves, according state Senator Robert Martwick (D-10).

“You can’t prosecute what you don’t arrest,” Martwick said at the Jan. 9 meeting of the 16th (Jefferson Park) District Police Council. “(There is) a three percent arrest rate in Chicago for carjacking.”

House Bill 2245, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires a county with at least 3 million residents to establish a vehicle theft hotline that uses GPS data to help locate stolen vehicles.

It also requires manufactures to have a 24/7 hotline that is available to state, county and local law enforcement for the purposes of providing real-time location information on stolen vehicles. It also mandates that if the vehicle owner does not subscribe to the manufacturer’s tracking service, fees must be waived during the investigation.

The legislature also made changes to statewide regulationss in order to strengthen how the state police address new and emerging crime threats, including the prevention of human and gun trafficking, Martwick said. On of the goals is for the state police to provide more support to local police agencies, he said.

“A lot more criminal activity is organized,” Martwick said. “Historically response (to crime) … has been reactionary.

The legislature also expanded the functions of the divisions of criminal investigations and forensic services.

artwick also said that a newly approved bill amends the Chicago Police Article of the Illinois Pension code by removing a birth date requirement for tier 1 members to be eligible to receive an annual 3 percent simple cost of living adjustment.

The meeting also including a discussion about the state’s Pre-trial Fairness Act, which eliminated cash bail.

Proponents of the act argue that it was not fair to hold someone in jail because they could not afford bail and that decisions to hold defendants should be based on their threat to society and seriousness of the alleged crime, along with their flight risk. “I don’t like the idea of buying your way out of jail and committing more crimes,” Martwick said.

Some residents at the meeting said that the law has not been effective given the number of robberies and other crimes in the area. “The end game is not working,” one man said.

About 30 people attended the council’s meeting, which was held at the Eden United Church of Christ, 5051 W. Gunnison St.

The council Is an elected three-person panel, whose role includes holding monthly public meetings, gathering community input on police policies and working to help nominate members to a citywide commission. Each of the city’s 22 police districts has its own council.

Members of the 16th District council expressed concerns to Martwick about the need for possible changes in the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Under the act two members are prohibited from discussing even the simplest of council business over the phone because it would violate the open meetings act, which restricts private discussions anytime a majority of a quorum is together.

Because the council has only three members the law kicks in anytime two are talking council business. Most public bodies are larger, allowing for small groups members to talk privately at times.

A recently introduced proposal in the state legislature aims to address the concerns raised by council members.

