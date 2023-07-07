Stefani Restaurant Group to open new restaurant concept, catering hub on former N.O.K. site in Gladstone Park

(photo by Rob Mandik)

by BRIAN NADIG

The Stefani Restaurant Group is planning to open a catering facility and a casual, fast dining concept with takeout and delivery at 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave., where the Persian eatery N.O.K. closed last year.

The triangular-shaped, 9,100- square-foot site, whose parking lot has entrances on Elston and Milwaukee avenues, was sold last year. The site was for lease until recently.

Other restaurants on the Gladstone Park parcel have included Vincent’s North and Tanzitaro Mexican.

“Pastas, sandwiches, possibly some pizza, and salads. It’s all preliminary. There’s no name yet,” said Luka Ilic, director of strategic operations for Stefani Signature Restaurants. He added that details of the concept and the menu have not been finalized.

The site also will be a hub for Inspired Catering and Events by Karen and Gina Stefani.

Phil Stefani and his Uncle Lino opened their flagship restaurant, Stefani’s, in 1980 in Lincoln Park. Currently there are several Stefani Signature Restaurants, including Stefani Prime at 6755 N. Cicero Ave. in Lincolnwood, in addition to its catering services.