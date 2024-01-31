Study to assess feasibility of traffic signal at Raven-Milwaukee intersection in Gladstone Park

by BRIAN NADIG

The city Department of Transportation is planning to conduct a traffic study this spring of the Raven-Milwaukee intersection following a recent incident in which a local student was struck by a vehicle at there, according to 39th Ward Alderman Samantha Nugent’s office.

The study will assess the feasibility of installing a traffic signal at the intersection.

Students, including some from Onahan and Taft, cross the intersection on their way to and from school. The Taft student who was struck by the vehicle reportedly was not seriously injured.

In 2018 a raised median was installed on Milwaukee Avenue at Raven Street, allowing pedestrians to wait if traffic is not stopping despite the presence of a crosswalk.

In addition, a school crossing guard is assigned to the intersection, but there are reports of staffing shortages.

The traffic study request and other local issues will be discussed at the Gladstone Park Neighborhood Association meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Kolping Society, 5826 N. Elston Ave.