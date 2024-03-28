Sugar Rae’s Ice Cream in Forest Glen opening this spring by local family

by BRIAN NADIG

The idea behind the new Sugar Rae’s Ice Cream shop opening this spring at 5281 N. Elston Ave. in Forest Glen is the love of ice cream by the owners’ daughter, who the business is named after.

“We are constantly getting her ice cream,” Rae’s mother, Danielle Thomas, said. Rae’s love for ice cream started when she was 1 and continues today at the age of 5.

“At one point she was like ‘I want my own’ (store),” her father, Will Thomas, said.

Eventually Rae’s parents agreed and decided to become first-time business owners. They’ve been busy in recent weeks remodeling the storefront and hope to have the shop open by around May 1.

“(The community) literally can’t wait. They’ve been knocking on our doors asking when we are opening,” Will said.

Plans call for about two dozen flavors of Hersey’s ice cream, with banana splits, shakes and sundaes on the menu. Coffee and donuts also may be offered.

As for the location, it is within walking distance of the Thomas home in neighboring Jefferson Park and located in the same mini-mall with one of their favorite eateries, Mr. V’s Pizza, 5285 N. Elston Ave.

It’s also around the corner from the busy Forest Glen Playlot Park, where families gather and hopefully will stop by the shop for a sweet treat, Danielle said.

The shop will be open seven days a week, Will said.