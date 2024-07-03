Suspect charged with allegedly committing armed robberies while on a bike 

A man has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in which he allegedly rode a bicycle up to people, displayed a handgun and took their belongings in the 17th (Albany Park) District, according to Chicago police.

The incidents reportedly occurred on June 9 in the 4300 block of North Pulaski Road and June 10 in the 4000 block of North Harding Avenue, according to police.

The man was arrested on Sunday, June 30, in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road and was later identified in photo lineups shown to those who reported the incidents, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Genaro Loza, age 51, of the 4100 block of North Elston Avenue, police said.