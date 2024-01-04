Suspected homeless man found dead near Jefferson Park intersection

A man, who was possibly homeless, was found unresponsive at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, outside near the intersection of Milwaukee and Lawrence avenues and was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later at Community First Medical Center, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man was described by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as 61 years old. His name has not been released, and a determination of the cause of death was pending.

There was no identification on him when he was brought to the hospital, and an evidence technician was called in for fingerprinting in an effort to identify him, police said.

There were no apparent signs of foul play in his death, police said.

Police said that it is suspected the man was homeless, but the incident remains under investigation, police said.