Suspects arrested in Jefferson Park robberies on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Arrests have been reported in separate robbery incidents that occurred earlier this year in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

A suspect, who was identified by police as Sharron Powell, age 22, of the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, was charged last week with two counts of robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint in connection with an incident in which a female pedestrian was attacked on Jan. 29 in the 5400 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The incident was captured on a police surveillance camera and shows several gunmen beating and robbing the woman. They then fled in a vehicle but returned a short time later to demand a security code for her cell phone, police said. The other men involved in the incident have not been arrested.

“We used (a helicopter) to track that vehicle a long way from here,” Area Five Detective Commander John Foster recently said of the investigation. He called the video footage of the attack “absolutely horrific.”

In a separate incident, a suspect has been charged in connection with the reported Feb. 19 robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store, 5037 W. Lawrence Ave., according to police. The suspect, who was identified by police as Tyrese Green, age 18, of the 1200 block of South Austin Boulevard, Cicero, was charged with robbery, police said.