Taft HS offering students car maintenance, culinary arts programs

by BRIAN NADIG

Car maintenance and culinary programs are part of Taft High School’s latest efforts to give students more opportunities to explore before finalizing their post-secondary education plans.

“The vast majority of our students go to a four-year college, university (after Taft),” but the school also wants to make sure students have access to job training, apprenticeship and internship programs that helps ensure success whether they go to college or seek an immediate career after they graduate high school, said Taft assistant principal Ryan Glowacz.

Last semester about 25 students were enrolled in the car maintenance program, which was held on Saturdays at Taft. An inflatable tent was used as part of the program, and the program’s sponsor, After School Matters, paid participants a stipend, Glowacz said.

This spring Taft will be offering a culinary arts program, whose instructor will be from Schoolhouse Kitchen + Studio, a cooking school with several locations, including 4410 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The nonprofit ASM partners with organizations and businesses to help design programs and provide instructors.

An internship program at ComEd and an aviation program at Olive-Harvey College are some of the opportunities that Taft has been introducing students to, but an advantage of the ASM programs are that they are held on Taft’s freshman or varsity campuses, Glowacz said.

“There’s all these opportunities out there, but … how do we bring it to the students here so students don’t have to travel,” Glowacz said at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Taft Local School Council.

Several council members praised the new programs, noting that there are good-paying jobs available to high school graduates with the proper training and/or certification.

Taft principal Mark Grishaber said that vocational classes have been removed from many high school curriculums and that he wants Taft to offer a wide-range of opportunities to students in addition to its college preparatory, International Baccalaureate-based curriculum.

It also was reported Taft’s new admissions director, Carmen White, has been visiting Taft’s feeder schools. “What she’s been doing is a listening tour,” Grishaber said.

About 750 students from Taft’s 20 feeder schools enrolled at Taft for the 2022-23 school year.

The the number of enrollees from each feeder school was reported as the following:

7 Wildwood, 9 Sauganash, 11 Edison Park, 14 Edgebrook, 16 Norwood Park, 20 Ebinger, 22 Thorp, 23 Farnsworth, 30 Palmer, 33 Oriole Park, 35 Onahan, 40 Hitch, 46 Garvy, 51 Prussing, 52 Beaubien, 58 Canty, 64 Dever, 68 Dirksen, 70 Smyser and 79 Bridge.

Also at the council meeting, it was reported that under a revised grading policy, students will have up to three days to complete missing/late homework assignments. After three days, students will receive a failing grade of 50 percent on that particular assignment.

Fifty percent is the school’s lowest grade on assignments and tests. It’s based on each grade (A, B, C, D, F) having a range of 10 percentage points, instead a zero to 59 range for an F.