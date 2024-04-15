Taft offers ‘Taylor Swift’ summer camp; LSC discusses school budget, weight room

by BRIAN NADIG

The Taft High School Local School Council at its April 9 meeting discussed a wide range of issues —- from a Taylor Swift-themed summer camp to the new funding formula for next school year’s operating budget.

Taft’s annual summer camps are designed for both current and prospective students, providing choices in sports and the arts, Taft principal Mark Grishaber said.

In the past the camp offerings tended to focus more on athletics, including basketball, football, baseball, cross country and volleyball, but nearly half of this summer’s 60 sessions do not involve traditional sports, Grishaber said.

The “Taylor Swift Eras” camp will include watching her movie, bracelet making and karaoke, Grishaber said, describing it as “fan club” activities related to the popular entertainer. It is intended for students in fifth through eighth grades.

The “Artivism” camp will explore social issues through art making and also is intended for fifth through eighth grades.

Other camps include marching band, jazz, ping pong, dance, ceramics and photography. Most sessions are $25 and last four or five days.

At least 1,200 participated in last year’s camps and more than 1,500 students are expected this summer, Grishaber said.

Registration is available at www.tafthighschool.org.

The council also discussed Taft’s 2024-25 budget.

“This is a really good budget for us. … We’re not going to have to lay off anyone,” Grishaber said.

Schools are now being allocated a certain number of teaching positions (201 at Taft, not including special needs staff members) without an overall salary budget, and that means when there is an opening, a school can hire the most qualified candidate, regardless of the projected salary, Grishaber said.

“Now it doesn’t matter. Give me the best new teacher (for Taft),” Grishaber said. “This new budget is really good for veteran teachers.”

A teacher with relatively little experience could cost about $80,000, including benefits, while a candidate with decades of experience and a doctorate degree could be $150,000, Grishaber said.

In the past an applicant’s “numbers,” or projected salary based on experience, might have to be considered due to a budgetary constraint, but the new funding formula being implemented by the Chicago Public Schools gives principals more flexibility when hiring, Grishaber said.

Some Taft administrators said that he formula is similar to one used years ago by CPS.

The budget lists Taft’s total enrollment as 4,228 students, including 779 English Learner students, on its freshman and varsity campuses.

Also at the meeting, a group of student athletes urged for improvements to the school’s weight room.

Grishaber said that the school has been looking into expanding the weight room by removing adjacent offices or converting a locker room into a training facility.

Donations from alumni groups or other entities would help bring improvements to fruition, Grishaber said. The school will need architectural renderings and cost estimates to show to prospective donors.

LSC parent member Fawaz Mahamid reported that he has received complaints about the track team having to practice in school hallways.

“Our kids have been practicing in the hallways for years,” Grishaber said, adding that Taft is not the only school forced to do so. “We don’t have a fieldhouse. … I wish we had the funds some of the suburban (schools) have.”

Taft is fortunate to have an outdoor sports stadium that some teams use, adding that a fieldhouse cost tens of millions of dollars.

Mahamid said that he has fundraising ideas, such as a flea/antique market, that could greatly benefit the school.