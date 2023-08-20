Taste of Polonia to offer multi-cultural appeal, plus an array of rock tributes 

by BRIAN NADIG

The 2023 Taste of Polonia on Labor Day weekend will feature an international flair more than ever, in addition to rock tributes and other popular performers, according to festival organizers.

“It’s going to have a really international,”multi-cultural appeal, including the music, food selections and film screenings, said Copernicus Center executive director Kamila Sumelka. The festival will be held on the grounds of the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., in Jefferson Park.

The entertainment lineup will include the Donnybrooks, an Irish folk rock band, on Saturday, Sept. 2, on the World Music Stage and the Nache Mayuri Bollywood Dance grou on Sunday, Sept. 3, on the Theater Stage.

Also scheduled is a Vitrychenko Gymnastics demonstration, organized by Ukrainian Olympic Bronze Medalist Olena Vitrychenko, on Saturday, Sept. 2, on the Kids Stage.

The festival also invites children to participate in Polka lessons with Keith Stras and Polka Confetti on Monday, Sept. 4, on the Kids Stage.

The festival also offers film screenings that present a look into different cultures.

“The Cowboy Capital” will be screened on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 4, on the Theater Stage. It is about the culture of Bandera, Texas.

“Between the Silence” is a short film about the connection and bonds formed between an Indian woman and her Polish neighbor. It will be shown on Sunday, Sept. 3, followed by a followed by a “connection“ workshop, on the Theater Stage.

A woman’s self-defense class also is planned.

In all, the festival will showcase dozens of performers. They include tributes to Bon Jovi (Slippery When Wet) and Rolling Stones (Hot Rocks) on Friday, Sept. 1, Steely Dan (Reely Dan) and Beatles (American English) on Saturday, Sept. 2, Pink Floyd (Think Floyd USA) on Sunday, Sept. 3, and AC/DC (TNT Chicago) and Tom Petty (Tributosaurus) on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Also performing are the Polkaholics on Sept. 1 and 2, and the Gentlemen of Leisure on Sept. 3.

The food options will include a taco truck, Belgian waffles with ice cream and traditional Polish favorites. Fest-goers can eat freshly made pierogi or buy frozen pierogi from Alexandra Foods, which will have trucks at the exits, Sumelka said.

There also will be carnival rides and games, a variety of merchants, a casino and a beer garden. The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday through Monday.

Admission is $10 on Friday and $15 the other days. Children age 12 and under are free.

Free parking, with a free shuttle service, is available at the Irish-American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave. In addition, the festival grounds are located a block from the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave.

For times of performances and a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.topchicago.org