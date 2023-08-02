Thieves steal more than dozen catalytic converters over weekend on Northwest Side

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Residents reported at least 17 catalytic converter thefts from vehicles parked on the Northwest Side from July 28 through 30, according to the 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

In most instances, residents discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen when they returned to their vehicle and it began making a noise, police said.

In one incident, a woman reported that a catalytic converter was stolen at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, in the 5200 block of North Lieb Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to police.

The woman reported that she has a video showing two Black men wearing all black clothing and masks, with one removing jack from under a car and the other seen walking in front of the car with a reciprocating saw, according to police. The men fled in a white 4-door Audi, police said.

Thefts of catalytic converters were also reported between July 28 and 30 in the 5700 block of West Leland Avenue, the 4900 block of West Winona Street, the 5200 block of West Cullom Avenue, twice in the 4500 block of North Central Avenue, the 5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue, and the 5000 block of West Berteau Avenue, according to police.

Also, twice in the 4900 block of West Carmen Avenue, the 4000 block of North Meade Avenue, the 5000 block of North Melvina Avenue, the 5200 block of North Long Avenue, and the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, the 5200 block of West Cullom Avenue, the 5100 block of North Northwest Highway, and the 5700 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, according to police.

Thefts were also reported between July 24 through 25 in the 3300 block of North Overhill Avenue, the 3500 block of North Oak Park Avenue, the 5400 block of North Normandy Avenue, the 7000 block of West Irving Park Road and the 5200 block of North Meade Avenue, police said. Another theft was reported between July 21 and July 23 in the 5100 block of North Montclare Avenue, according to police.