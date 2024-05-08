Thieves target police vehicles on Chicago’s NW Side; guns stolen from state police car

The Chicago Police Department Area 5 Bureau of Detectives has issued a community alert about thefts from police vehicles on the Northwest Side, including incidents in Edgebrook and Edison Park.

The offenders appear to be targeting marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles in residential neighborhoods. In these incidents, a dark colored SUV pulls up to a parked vehicle, the offender(s) break a window to gain access, and take items in- side the passenger compartment and trunk, police said.

Thefts were reported between 10 p.m. Sunday, April 28, and 7:30 a.m. the following day in the 6900 block of North Owen Avenue, between 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, and 5 a.m. the following day in the 5400 block of North Oriole Avenue, and at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the 6700 block of North Keota Avenue, according to police.

In one of the incidents, an assault rifle, a shotgun and an ammunition box were reported stolen, police said.

In addition, a covert police vehicle was reported stolen from a Norwood Park area side street but recovered at short time later at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, in the 6100 block of West Bernard Street, according to Chicago police.

A ballistics vest and a police radio were reported missing from the vehicle, according to police. Both license plates were found inside the vehicle, police said.